버거킹 대체육 버거 임파서블 와퍼에 '고기 묻었다'는 소송이 제기됐다

Drew Angerer via Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 8: In this photo illustration, the new Impossible Whopper sits on a table on August 8, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. On Thursday, Burger King is launching its soy-based Impossible Whopper at locations nationwide. The meatless patties are produced by California tech startup Impossible Foods. A single Impossible Whopper sandwich costs $5.99. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Drew Angerer via Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 13: In this photo illustration, two patties of Beyond Meat "The Beyond Burger" cook in a skillet, June 13, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Since going public in early May, Beyond Meat's stock has soared more than 450 percent and its market value is over $8 billion. Beyond Meat is a Los Angeles-based producer of plant-based meat substitutes, including vegan versions of burgers and sausages. (Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)