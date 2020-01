아프리카 수단의 한 동물원에서 사자들이 굶어죽고 있다(사진)

오스만 살리는 아프리카 수단의 수도 카트룸에 사는 남성이다. 그는 카트룸에 위치한 알-쿠레시 파크 동물원에서 굶어죽어가고 있는 사자들을 발견했다. 미국 CBS에 따르면 지난 1월 18일, 살리는 자신이 찍은 사자 사진들을 페이스북에 공개하며 도움을 요청했다. ”이 동물들이 우리에 갇혀 이런 식으로 대우받는 것을 보고 내 피가 끓었다.” 살리가 공개한 사진은 아래와 같다.

ASHRAF SHAZLY via Getty Images A malnourished lioness sits in her cage at the Al-Qureshi park in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on January 19, 2020. - Sudanese citizens and activists have launched a social media campaign to save five lions from starvation after complaints that they were not receiving their daily quota of meat. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP) (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP via Getty Images)

ASHRAF SHAZLY via Getty Images A sick and malnourished lioness sleeps in its cage at al-Qureshi Park in the sudanese capital Khartoum on January 20, 2020. - One of five sick and malnourished lions held at a park in the Sudanese capital died today, an official said, amid a growing online campaign to save the animals. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP) (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP via Getty Images)

ASHRAF SHAZLY via Getty Images A malnourished lioness sits in her cage at the Al-Qureshi park in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on January 19, 2020. - Sudanese citizens and activists have launched a social media campaign to save five lions from starvation after complaints that they were not receiving their daily quota of meat. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP) (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP via Getty Images)

ASHRAF SHAZLY via Getty Images A malnourished lioness sits in her cage at the Al-Qureshi park in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on January 19, 2020. - Sudanese citizens and activists have launched a social media campaign to save five lions from starvation after complaints that they were not receiving their daily quota of meat. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP) (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP via Getty Images)