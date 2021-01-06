전반적인 스트레스 때문이든, 코로나바이러스와 관련된 불안이든, 아니면 다른 요소들 때문이든, 많은 사람이 잠을 잘 자지 못하고 있다. 불면증의 정확한 원인을 파악하는 건 어려울 수 있다. 하지만 문제와 해결 방법이 바로 여러분의 식단에 있을 수 있다.

하루 종일 섭취하는 음료와 음식은 잠에 들 시간이 다가올 수록 불면증과 더 큰 상관관계를 가지게 된다. 잠에 들지 못해 뒤척이는 결과를 낳게 될 수 있다. 허프포스트는 좀 더 편안하게 잠들 밤을 위해 어떤 음식을 먹어야 하는지 더 배우기 위해 영양사와 상담했다.

특정 음식이 마법의 치료법은 아니다. 하지만 전반적인 건강에 이로운 성질을 가진 특정 음식 종류는 있다. 또 주의해야 할 점은 개인별로 필요한 수면의 양은 다를 수 있지만 (최소 6시간에서 최대 10시간), 많은 전문가들은 좋은 숙면의 결과를 깨어 났을 때 ‘충분히 쉬었다고 느낄 때’로 정의한다.

멜라토닌이 많이 함유된 음식을 찾아보라

멜라토닌은 ‘수면 호르몬’이라고 불리는 천연 호르몬이다. 영양학자 샤나 마이네이 스펜스는 ”멜라토닌은 여러분의 뇌가 어둠에 반응하여 만들어내는 호르몬이다”라고 허프포스트에 말했다. ”이는 주기의 리듬과 수면 시간을 조절하는 데 도움이 된다.”

fortyforks via Getty Images

멜라토닌은 몸에서 자연 생산되지만, 음식으로도 추가 섭취 가능하다. 예를 들어 아몬드에도 멜라토닌이 함유돼 있다. 아몬드는 하루 종일 간식으로 먹을 수 있어 멜라토닌을 섭취하기 용이하다.

그리고 또 트립토판이라는 물질도 수면을 돕는다. 트립토판은 단백질을 구성하는 아미노산의 하나다. 칠면조에 풍부하게 들어 있어 칠면조 고기를 먹으면 느려진다는 소문이 있다. 이 외에도 코티지치즈나 플레인요구르트와 같은 음식들도 트립토판을 함유하고 있다. 스펜스는 트립토판을 함유한 음식을 섭취하면 멜라토닌의 생산 증가를 도와 숙면을 돕는다고 말했다.

그는 멜라토닌을 섭취하기 특별히 더 좋은 마법의 시간은 없지만 ”더 많이 섭취할수록 더 큰 효과가 있다”고 허프포스트에 말했다. 만약 멜라토닌이 풍부한 음식을 많이 섭취하거나 보충제를 복용하고 있다면 효과는 몇 시간 안에 나타날까? 스펜스는 멜라토닌이 몸에 영향을 미치는 데 걸리는 시간인, 잠자리에 들기 전 적어도 1시간에서 30분 전에는 복용하고 기다리라고 권장했다.

마그네슘이 함유된 음식을 찾아라

Similar to melatonin, magnesium is another winner when it comes to catching more Zzzs.

“Magnesium’s role in promoting sleep is thought to be related to its ability to reduce inflammation. Additionally, it may help reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which is known to interrupt sleep,” Spence said.

Some studies have estimated that up to 75% of Americans are actually magnesium deficient. However, loading up on magnesium-rich foods isn’t too hard, as it’s found in leafy greens, almonds, peanut butter, flax and sunflower seeds.

Kylene Bogden, a registered dietitian-nutritionist and wellness adviser for Love Wellness, calls magnesium “nature’s sleep aid.”

Bogden’s go-to is a hearty Buddha bowl that contains “your favorite nuts, seeds, legumes, greens and tofu.”

“It’s the absolute best and easy-to-digest dose of magnesium for dinner,” she said.

Eat whole foods, not processed foods

Whole foods, which are typically defined as being minimally processed and packed with fiber, are another food category to consume from throughout the day so your stomach is happy at night.

“Whole foods, including complex carbohydrates that are slower digesting, can help keep the body balanced in this way,” said Celine Beitchman, director of nutrition at the Institute of Culinary Education.

These foods contribute to overall, balanced nutrition and ultimately prove helpful when it’s time to hit the hay. They help settle the digestive system, while sugary or overly processed meals can lead to spikes in blood sugar.

A few options that Beitchman recommends include a breakfast consisting of whole grain porridge with dried or fresh fruit and toasted nuts, or eggs with 100% whole grain bread.

For lunch or dinner, try a pan-seared salmon with bulgur pilaf, which is also packed with magnesium. The fish can easily be swapped out for tofu, tempeh or seitan to make the meal vegan.

Drink a warm, caffeine-free beverage before bed

Bogden recommends drinking a cup of chamomile tea, calling it an “all-natural sleep aid.” But there’s another nighttime beverage she loves.

“I swear by golden milk, a turmeric-based almond milk with dates, as a sweetener,” she said.

sveta_zarzamora via Getty Images Golden milk is a turmeric-based milk that can help you sleep better.

The drink — which is traditionally made with either cow’s milk or plant-based milk — gained popularity among the Western world a few years ago. Turns out, it’s quite beneficial to sleep.

“Turmeric is a powerful, anti-inflammatory spice that promotes a sense of calm and aids in digestion, thereby enhancing sleep quality,” Bogden said.

However, she recommends keeping the drink plant-based.

“Cow’s milk can be extremely inflammatory for some, leading to gas and bloating ― not ideal before bed,” she said.

All of the experts agree that it’s not just what you eat, but also when you eat.

“Allow two hours or more between your last bite of food and bed, no matter what you choose to eat, and one hour before when it comes to beverages,” Bogden said.

And Beitchman suggests spacing your meals four to five hours apart so your body has time to digest the food.

Stay away from caffeine

That late-afternoon cup of coffee might just have you tossing and turning in the middle of the night and into early morning.

“Caffeine — coffee, soda and chocolate — should be stopped for at least four to six hours before going to sleep. Caffeine can stay in the system for up to 12 hours,” Spence said.

Also, if you think you’re playing it safe by consuming a decaffeinated beverage, think again.

“Decaffeinated still has caffeine,” she said. “The stimulant effects can keep you up at night.”

Avoid alcohol

Sipping on a glass of wine or downing a few beers to relax in the evening can end up hurting you.

“Most people look to a night cap in order to sleep better, when in fact alcohol before bed can impair sleep quality,” Bogden said, noting that while alcohol might make us fall asleep, it disrupts our REM cycle, “otherwise known as the most restorative component of our sleep cycle.”

Bogden said she asked her clients to use a smartwatch to track their sleep, and they all found that when they cut back on alcohol before bedtime, they experienced less movement and instances of waking up at night.

Keep spicy foods to a minimum

“Spicy foods can be irritating as they work their way through your digestive system,” resulting in discomfort or even pain as the food moves through your gastrointestinal tract, Beitchman said.

However, that doesn’t mean you have to swear off spicy foods altogether.

“Just make it a part of the plate, not the dominant feature,” to achieve optimal sleep, Beitchman said.