ASSOCIATED PRESS Passengers of the MS Westerdam, owned by Holland America Line disembark from the MS Westerdam, at the port of Sihanoukville, Cambodia, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. After being stranded at sea for two weeks because five ports refused to allow their cruise ship to dock, the passengers of the MS Westerdam were anything but sure their ordeal was finally over. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)