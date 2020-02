부티지지가 '게이'라는 사실을 뒤늦게 깨달은 민주당원의 격한 반응

ASSOCIATED PRESS Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten, right, wave to supporters at a caucus night campaign rally, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

#PeteButtigieg precinct captain in rural Iowa responds to a caucus-goer flipping out upon learning that he has a same-sex partner. It’s a masterclass in patience, persistence, and love. Bravo @nikkiheever #IowaCaucuses #cresco #howardcountyiowa pic.twitter.com/PhX7vRFh8X