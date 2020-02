미국 정부가 최근 중국을 다녀온 외국인의 입국을 금지하기로 했다

Spencer Platt via Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 31: At the terminal that serves planes bound for China, airport employees wear medical masks at John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) out of concern over the Coronavirus on January 31, 2020 in New York City. The virus, which has so far killed over 200 people and infected an estimated 9,900 people, is believed to have started in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)