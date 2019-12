ASSOCIATED PRESS A staff from the Chinese delegation has breakfast at the COP25 summit in Madrid, Sunday Dec. 15, 2019. Negotiators from almost 200 nations planned to gather for a final time at the U.N. climate meeting in Madrid early Sunday to pass declarations calling for greater ambition in cutting planet-heating greenhouse gases and in helping poor countries suffering the effects of climate change. But one of the key issues at the talks, an agreement on international carbon markets, has eluded officials even after the Chilean chair extended Friday's talks deadline to allow more time for negotiations. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)