미국이 파리 기후협약 공식 탈퇴 절차를 시작했다

Andrew Hofstetter / Reuters Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as U.S. President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in a still image from video taken in New York City, U.S. September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Today we begin the formal process of withdrawing from the Paris Agreement. The U.S. is proud of our record as a world leader in reducing all emissions, fostering resilience, growing our economy, and ensuring energy for our citizens. Ours is a realistic and pragmatic model.