낸시 펠로시 미국 하원의장이 트럼프 탄핵소추안 작성을 선언했다

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced that the House will proceed with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Speaker's Balcony in the U.S. Capitol December 05, 2019 in Washington, DC. After weeks of hearings by the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees, Pelosi found enough support among House Democrats to proceed with impeachment against Trump, who is accused of seeking foreign help to investigate a domestic political opponent. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)