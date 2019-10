영국 하원이 유럽연합(EU) 탈퇴 합의안 승인을 보류했다

NurPhoto via Getty Images British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to deliver a statement to the House of Commons on the Brexit deal he has negotiated with the EU on 19 October, 2019 in London, England. Today MPs will debate and vote on Prime Minister's EU withdrawal deal including selected amendments during the first Saturday sitting of the Commons since the Falklands conflict. (Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)