[남북정상회담] 남북 정상 '카퍼레이드'를 지켜본 평양 주민들의 모습 (화보)

문재인 대통령과 김정은 북한 국무위원장의 평양 시내 카퍼레이드 사진이 공개됐다.
문 대통령과 김정숙 여사는 ’2018 남북정상회담 평양(3차 남북정상회담)′ 첫째날인 18일 평양 순안국제공항에 도착해 북한 측이 마련한 공식 환영행사가 끝난 뒤 숙소인 백화원 영빈관으로 이동했다.
이 과정에서 문 대통령은 뒤따르던 차량에 탑승했던 김 위원장과 함께 ‘무개차(오픈카)’로 갈아탄 뒤 카퍼레이드를 했다.
윤영찬 청와대 국민소통 수석에 따르면, 남북 정상은 버드나무 거리 3대혁명전시관 앞에서 차에서 내려 평양시민들과 인사를 나눴으며, 이후 무개차에 함께 탑승해 카퍼레이드를 시작했다.
카퍼레이드는 차량이 용흥사거리에서 좌회전해 여명거리에 도착할 때까지 이어졌다.
주요 장면들을 사진으로 모아봤다.
-
Pyeongyang Press Corps
