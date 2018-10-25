독일 나치 상징을 단 빈티지 비행기가 캘리포니아에서 추락했다

독일 나치 상징(Luftwaffe - 루프트바페)을 단 빈티지 비행기가 캘리포니아 101번 고속도로에 어제 추락했다.
비행기가 불에 휩싸일 정도로 큰 사고였으나 다행히도 다친 사람은 없었다.
사고 비행기는 나치 시대 독일 공군을 가리키는 루프트바페 상징을 달고 있었지만 사실은 미국에서 훈련용으로 제작한 빈티지 AT-6/SNJ다. 비행기 소유주는 2차 세계대전 테마 행진, 기념행사, 가상 전투 등을 주최하는 ‘콘도르 소함대’라는 비영리조직이다.
문제의 비행기 조종사 로브 샌드버그는 ”자동차가 많지 않은 고속도로 지점을 목표로 착륙을 시도했다”라며 ”엔진이 완전히 나갔기 때문이다. 아무도 다치지 않은 게 천만다행이다.”라고 KABC에 당시 상황을 설명했다.
‘콘도르 소함대’ 대표 크리스 러싱은 비행기가 ”재해 수준의 고장”을 입어 일어난 사고였다고 로스앤젤레스타임스에 말했다.
러싱은 ”[샌드버그]가 다치지 않은 것도 다행이지만 아래에 있던 사람 그 누구도 다치지 않았다는 사실에 정말로 감사한다.”라고 덧붙였다.
네티즌들은 4차원 세계에서 갑자기 등장한 미스터리이거나 매트릭스에 문제가 생긴 것일 수 있다는 농담을 줄줄이 달았다.
Authorities had no comment on the recent spate of wormhole events. https://t.co/eM7reKOYZp— Colin Peters (@ColinPeters) October 24, 2018
What, pray tell, the fuck am I supposed to make of this late-season symbolism https://t.co/ZsgLM1J0iX— Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) October 23, 2018
plane emerges from bermuda triangle wormhole and crashes on LA freeway pic.twitter.com/G60FHkZuTp— taffy b ◬ (@singwithTaffy) October 23, 2018
isnt this how close encounters of the third kind started https://t.co/Rm7rSkvxpR— darth™ (@darth) October 23, 2018
The one where Nazi Germany exploits a glitch in the Matrix to send the Luftwaffe on a mission to time travel into this dimension and attack the USA? It could be a movie. It could! https://t.co/voABg1jQRU— Ryan Banfill (@ryban1001) October 23, 2018
This pilot was so confused.....#wormholehttps://t.co/wdQCdINtrO— FF (@citycountyline) October 24, 2018
uh.— D̒͂̕ᵈăᵃn̕ᶰ Ť̾̾̓͐͒͠ᵗe͗̑́̋̂́͡ᵉn̅ᶰtᵗl̀̓͘ᶫe̓̒̂̚ᵉrʳ (@Viss) October 23, 2018
is that ..
a german ww2 plane?
... ON FIRE ON THE 101?! https://t.co/6dorIQve3Q
I choose to believe that the WWII aircraft that crashed on the 101 in Augora Hills was a time traveler who chose THIS timeline to try to stop a Nazi dictator.— Gennefer Ghouls 👻 (@Gennefer) October 23, 2018
I hope the catastrophic failure of a Nazi plane in California is a metaphor https://t.co/ltp85DPhzm— Diana Yates (@diana_yates_) October 24, 2018
File photo of pilot believed to have shot down the German plane over the 101 freeway earlier today. pic.twitter.com/xzj0j0laJv— Brett Papworth (@teambanzai) October 23, 2018
I hope the Nazi plane crashing on the 101 is a metaphor for what’s about to happen in the midterm elections.— Adam Newman (@Adam_Newman) October 23, 2018
*허프포스트US의 글을 번역, 편집한 것입니다.