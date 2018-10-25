국제
독일 나치 상징을 단 빈티지 비행기가 캘리포니아에서 추락했다

이 상징적인 사고로 다친 사람은 없었다

독일 나치 상징(Luftwaffe - 루프트바페)을 단 빈티지 비행기가 캘리포니아 101번 고속도로에 어제 추락했다.

비행기가 불에 휩싸일 정도로 큰 사고였으나 다행히도 다친 사람은 없었다.

사고 비행기는 나치 시대 독일 공군을 가리키는 루프트바페 상징을 달고 있었지만 사실은 미국에서 훈련용으로 제작한 빈티지 AT-6/SNJ다. 비행기 소유주는 2차 세계대전 테마 행진, 기념행사, 가상 전투 등을 주최하는 ‘콘도르 소함대’라는 비영리조직이다. 

문제의 비행기 조종사 로브 샌드버그는 ”자동차가 많지 않은 고속도로 지점을 목표로 착륙을 시도했다”라며 ”엔진이 완전히 나갔기 때문이다. 아무도 다치지 않은 게 천만다행이다.”라고 KABC에 당시 상황을 설명했다.

‘콘도르 소함대’ 대표 크리스 러싱은 비행기가 ”재해 수준의 고장”을 입어 일어난 사고였다고 로스앤젤레스타임스에 말했다.  

러싱은 ”[샌드버그]가 다치지 않은 것도 다행이지만 아래에 있던 사람 그 누구도 다치지 않았다는 사실에 정말로 감사한다.”라고 덧붙였다.

네티즌들은 4차원 세계에서 갑자기 등장한 미스터리이거나 매트릭스에 문제가 생긴 것일 수 있다는 농담을 줄줄이 달았다.

  • 캡션: 당국은 최근에 발생한 웜홀(wormhole - 블랙홀과 화이트홀을 연결하는 우주의 시간과 공간 벽에 뚫린 구멍) 사건들에 대한 발언을 아꼈다.
  • 캡션: 이걸 대체 어떤 종말의 상징으로 여겨야 하는 건지 제발 누가 알려줘.
  • 캡션: 버뮤다 삼각지대 웜홀에서 나타난 비행기가 로스앤젤레스 고속도로에 추락했다. 
  • 캡션: ‘클로스 인카운터’가 이렇게 시작하지 않았던가? 
  • 캡션: 독일 나치가 매트릭스의 결함을 이용한다. 시간여행으로 미국에 도착한 루프트바페 비행기가 캘리포니아를 공격한다. 영화 대본으로도 훌륭하다. 
  • 캡션: 조종사는 혼동될 수밖에 없었다. #웜홀
  • 캡션: 어... 독일이 2차 세계대전 때 사용하던 비행기 아니야? 그런데 101번 고속도에서 불이 났다?
  • 캡션: 2차 세계대전 비행기가 현재의 나치 독재자를 제거하기 위해 일부러 아고라힐스에 도착했다고 믿고 싶다.
  • 캡션: 재해 수준의 고장으로 인해 캘리포니아에 추락한 나치 비행기가 우리 시대를 위한 비유이기를 바란다.
  • 캡션: 캘리포니아 101번 고속도로에 추락한 독일 비행기를 공격한 장본인으로 추정되는 미국 조종사(사진 - SNL 초기 멤버 존 벨루시). 
  • 캡션: 101번 고속도로에 추락한 나치 비행기 사건이 중간선거 결과를 암시하는 비유이길 바란다.

