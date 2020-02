우간다 국립공원서 마운틴 고릴라 4마리가 번개에 사망했다

ASSOCIATED PRESS In this photo taken Friday, Sept. 4, 2015, a male silverback mountain gorilla from the family of mountain gorillas named Amahoro, which means "peace" in the Rwandan language, sits in the dense forest on the slopes of Mount Bisoke volcano in Volcanoes National Park, northern Rwanda. Deep in Rwanda's steep-sloped forest, increasing numbers of tourists are heading to see the mountain gorillas, a subspecies whose total population is an estimated 900 and who also live in neighboring Uganda and Congo, fueling an industry seen as key to the welfare of the critically endangered species as well as Rwanda's economy. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)