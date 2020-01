이란 정부가 여객기 오인 격추 책임자들을 '다수' 체포했다고 밝혔다

ASSOCIATED PRESS In this photo released by official website of the Office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Iran's president said on Tuesday a special court should be formed to probe the downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet that was mistakenly targeted by Iranian forces just after takeoff from Tehran, killing all 176 people aboard. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

ATTA KENARE via Getty Images Iranian students gather for a demonstration over the downing of a Ukrainian airliner at Tehran University on January 14, 2020. - AFP correspondents said around 200 mainly masked students gathered at Tehran University and were locked in a tense standoff with youths from the Basij militia loyal to the establishment."Death to Britain," women clad in black chadours chanted as Basij members burned a cardboard cutout of the British ambassador to Tehran, Rob Macaire, after his brief arrest for allegedly attending a demonstration Saturday. Kept apart by security forces, the groups eventually parted ways. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) (Photo by ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)