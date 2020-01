홍콩의 신년 시위에서 400명이 체포됐다

Anthony Kwan via Getty Images HONG KONG, CHINA - January 1: Riot police detain a protesters during a rally in Causeway Bay district on New Years Day on January 1, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong continue their demands for an independent inquiry into police brutality, the retraction of the word "riot" to describe the rallies, and genuine universal suffrage. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

PHILIP FONG via Getty Images An HSBC lion statue is set on fire by a protester outside the bank's headquarters in Central area following a pro-democracy march in Hong Kong on January 1, 2020. - A huge New Year's Day pro-democracy rally in Hong Kong ended with clashes between police and hardcore protesters, as demonstrators sought to carry their movement's momentum into 2020. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)