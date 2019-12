푸틴이 해킹 위험에도 불구하고 아직 윈도우 XP를 사용 중인 이유

Mikhail Klimentyev via Getty Images TATARSTAN, RUSSIA - DECEMBER 13, 2019: Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with KAMAZ General Director and Management Board Chairman Sergei Kogogin and Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov at the KAMAZ automobile corporation in the city of Naberezhnye Chelny. Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS (Photo by Mikhail Klimentyev\TASS via Getty Images)