이것은 피카소나 미로나 달리의 그림이 아니라 스페인의 땅이다

보어드판다가 소개한 사진가 밀란 라디식스는 스페인의 땅을 찍는다. 그가 ‘쉬르/리얼 랜즈’(Sur/Real Lands)로 이름 붙인 이 시리즈는 그가 스페인의 마른 땅을 찍은 사진 작품 모음이다. 뜨거운 여름 언덕의 골짜기를 흐르던 말라버린 개울에 경작하기 때문에 논밭은 추상적인 형태를 띈다.
그가 한 작업은 단지 농부들이 보지 못한 관점에서 땅을 찍은 것일 뿐이다. 항공 사진으로 지면을 수직으로 찍으면 원근법이 사라지며 논밭의 경계가 평면의 선처럼 보인다. 라디식스는 ”언덕은 패치가 되고 그사이의 경사면은 선이 된다”고 표현했다. 이렇게 그려진 땅의 이미지는 마치 피카소나 달리 혹은 미로의 그림처럼 보인다.
라디식스의 작품은 제37회 헝가리 보도사진 작품전에서 그랑프리를 수상했으며, 76회 ‘인터내셔널 올해의 사진전’에서 우수상을 받았다. 그가 인스타그램에 올린 각 사진에는 사진이 찍힌 날짜, 지역, 렌즈에 담긴 땅의 크기가 표시되어 있다.
Esquivias: TheArtwork, AR anim and location . Farmers use small parcels to level the sloping terrain in order to retain the rare rainfall. The grey color of the landscape is imparted by the high concentration of borax in the soil. Esquivias, Toledo, Spain. 12/31/2018. Visible width: 793m.
Valdecelada - artwork from Sur/Real Lands series.
Val de Sonda Artwork + AR Anim + Location . Part of SUR/REAL LANDS series and a chapter of #watershapesearth project by @milan.radisics . Small hills covered with dark, withered grass was surrounded with crop fields where fresh wheat just hatched. Tini lines are stone walls to keep soil and water on the lands. Villamayor de Gállego, Zaragoza, Spain. 30. 12. 2018. Size of territory: 680 m
Association game! What figures, forms you can recognize? Drop me comments or describe it with emoji! . Botorrita from SurReal land series 100×100 cm limited to 6 part of @water.shapes.earth project by @milan.radisics
SurReal Landscpaes. Cubistic painting-like landscape photograph from central Spain will be exhibited as huge artwork at @faurzsofigallery soon!
The art of life-searching antlers. Green wheat fields leaves an abstract pattern reminiscent of antlers spreading through this hilly territory in this desert region, thanks to the outlines of former wetlands in Aragon, Burgo de Ebro, Spain. In Spain's driest area, near Zaragoza, we may witness the struggle for water. Farmers cultivate the slopes, which are all that remain of a former wetland. Thus, the remnants of streams determine the shape of the farmlands. Not only is this soil more accessible, but more importantly, it is more productive and retains more moisture during the summer, helping the crops to grow. The main branch is criss-crossed with numerous stone barriers to protect from land erosion and to hold water on the fields as long as possible. By following this sound logic, farmers have created this amazing pattern of fields, probably unaware of the amazing artistic formations as seen from above. Great example, how Water.Shapes.Earth
