홍콩 정부가 '긴급 조치'를 발동해 시위대 마스크 착용을 금지시켰다

ASSOCIATED PRESS Protesters march wearing Guy Fawkes masks, which has come to represent anti-government protests around the world, during a protest in Hong Kong on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Sunday's gathering of protesters, a continuation of monthslong protests for greater democracy, is part of global "anti-totalitarianism" rallies planned in over 60 cities worldwide to denounce "Chinese tyranny." (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)