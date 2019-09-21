[화보] '플래닛 B는 없다' : 전 세계에서 열린 '기후변화 파업'의 현장

젊은 활동가들을 비롯해 수백만명의 전 세계 시민들이 금요일(20일) 기후변화 파업에 나섰다. 이날 오전 호주에서 시작된 이번 시위는 기후변화에 대한 경각심을 일깨우고, 각 나라의 정부들에게 보다 적극적인 대응을 촉구하기 위해 마련됐다.
학생들은 학교 수업을 빠지고 시위에 참여했고, 직장인들은 회사 대신 거리로 나섰다. 각국 정상들은 미국 뉴욕 유엔본부에 모여 23일부터 ‘기후행동 정상회의’를 개최한다.
주최 측에 따르면, 이번 시위는 전 세계 150여개국에서 진행됐거나 진행될 예정이다. 한국에서는 21일 오후 3시부터 서울 대학로 마로니에 공원 앞에서 ‘기후위기 비상행동’ 집회가 열릴 예정이다. 자세한 내용은 홈페이지를 참고하면 된다.
전 세계 곳곳에서 열린 이날 시위의 현장을 아래 화보에서 확인해보자.
People take part in a protest for climate action on Sept. 20, 2019, in Cape Town, as part of a global climate action day.
Around 300 people of all ages joined the town’s first climate strike and marched through the town in Folkestone, Kent, England, UK.
A participant shows his hands with the extinction rebellion logo during a “Friday for Future” demonstration in Munich, southern Germany, as a protest for climate action on Sept. 20, 2019, as part of a global climate action day.
People take part in a protest for climate action on Sept. 20, 2019, in Paris, as part of a global climate action day.
Thousands of people take part in a protest for climate action on Sept. 20, 2019, in Cape Town, as part of a Global Climate action day.
Young people listen to speakers as they attend the Global Climate Strike on Sept. 20, 2019, in London, England.
A protester is made up like a globe during the “Fridays for Future” demonstration in Stuttgart during a protest for climate action on Sept. 20, 2019, part of a global climate action day.
Protestors take to the streets as part of Global Climate Strike in Hereford, Herefordshire, United Kingdom on Sept. 20, 2019.
Students and protesters gather to attend a climate strike rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Sept. 20, 2019.
A student holds a sign while participating in a the global climate strike at the Experiential School of Greensboro in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
School children and students take part in the Global Strike for Climate Change in central London.
Youths gather at Place de la Nation at the start of a climate demonstration Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Paris.
A youth wearing a mask looks on as she participates in a protest against governmental inaction toward climate breakdown and environmental pollution, part of demonstrations being held worldwide in a movement dubbed “Fridays for Future,” in Guwahati, India, on Sept. 20, 2019.
Three people stand on ice blocks under gallows to protest against the climate policy prior to a “Friday for Future” climate protest in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 20, 2019.
A girl chants slogans holding a sign with a message that reads “Out Salles,” in reference to the Brazilian Minister of Environment, during a global protest on climate change in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 20, 2019.
Young people attend a climate strike rally as Afghan security forces guard them in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 20, 2019.
People take part in a protest for climate action on Sept. 20, 2019, in Cape Town, as part of a global climate action day.
A man passes by activists during a rally as part of the “Friday For Future” global strike in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
An activist attends a rally as part of the “Friday For Future” global strike in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Young protesters hold up banners and chant during the third edition of the “Global Strike For Future” Belgium march to raise awareness for climate change on Friday Sept. 20, 2019, in Brussels, Belgium.
Thousands of environmentalists gather during a demonstration to draw attention to global warming and climate change in Brussels, Belgium, on Sept. 20, 2019.
* 허프포스트US의 Photos From Around The World Show The Reach Of The Global Climate Strike를 번역, 편집한 것입니다.