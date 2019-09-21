[화보] '플래닛 B는 없다' : 전 세계에서 열린 '기후변화 파업'의 현장

젊은 활동가들을 비롯해 수백만명의 전 세계 시민들이 금요일(20일) 기후변화 파업에 나섰다. 이날 오전 호주에서 시작된 이번 시위는 기후변화에 대한 경각심을 일깨우고, 각 나라의 정부들에게 보다 적극적인 대응을 촉구하기 위해 마련됐다. 학생들은 학교 수업을 빠지고 시위에 참여했고, 직장인들은 회사 대신 거리로 나섰다. 각국 정상들은 미국 뉴욕 유엔본부에 모여 23일부터 ‘기후행동 정상회의’를 개최한다. 주최 측에 따르면, 이번 시위는 전 세계 150여개국에서 진행됐거나 진행될 예정이다. 한국에서는 21일 오후 3시부터 서울 대학로 마로니에 공원 앞에서 ‘기후위기 비상행동’ 집회가 열릴 예정이다. 자세한 내용은 홈페이지를 참고하면 된다. 전 세계 곳곳에서 열린 이날 시위의 현장을 아래 화보에서 확인해보자.

RODGER BOSCH via Getty Images 케이프타운, 남아프리카공화국.

People take part in a protest for climate action on Sept. 20, 2019, in Cape Town, as part of a global climate action day.

Andrew Aitchison via Getty Images 포크스턴, 잉글랜드.

Around 300 people of all ages joined the town’s first climate strike and marched through the town in Folkestone, Kent, England, UK.

CHRISTOF STACHE via Getty Images 뮌헨, 독일.

A participant shows his hands with the extinction rebellion logo during a “Friday for Future” demonstration in Munich, southern Germany, as a protest for climate action on Sept. 20, 2019, as part of a global climate action day.

THOMAS SAMSON via Getty Images 파리, 프랑스

People take part in a protest for climate action on Sept. 20, 2019, in Paris, as part of a global climate action day.

Thousands of people take part in a protest for climate action on Sept. 20, 2019, in Cape Town, as part of a Global Climate action day.

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images 런던, 잉글랜드.

Young people listen to speakers as they attend the Global Climate Strike on Sept. 20, 2019, in London, England.

SEBASTIAN GOLLNOW via Getty Images 슈투트가르트, 독일.

A protester is made up like a globe during the “Fridays for Future” demonstration in Stuttgart during a protest for climate action on Sept. 20, 2019, part of a global climate action day.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images 헤리퍼드, 잉글랜드.

Protestors take to the streets as part of Global Climate Strike in Hereford, Herefordshire, United Kingdom on Sept. 20, 2019.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images 다카, 방글라데시.

Students and protesters gather to attend a climate strike rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Sept. 20, 2019.

ASSOCIATED PRESS 그린즈버러, 노스캐롤라이나주, 미국.

A student holds a sign while participating in a the global climate strike at the Experiential School of Greensboro in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images 런던, 잉글랜드.

School children and students take part in the Global Strike for Climate Change in central London.

ASSOCIATED PRESS 파리, 프랑스

Youths gather at Place de la Nation at the start of a climate demonstration Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Paris.

BIJU BORO via Getty Images 구와하티, 인도.

A youth wearing a mask looks on as she participates in a protest against governmental inaction toward climate breakdown and environmental pollution, part of demonstrations being held worldwide in a movement dubbed “Fridays for Future,” in Guwahati, India, on Sept. 20, 2019.

ASSOCIATED PRESS 베를린, 독일.

Three people stand on ice blocks under gallows to protest against the climate policy prior to a “Friday for Future” climate protest in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 20, 2019.

ASSOCIATED PRESS 리우데자네이루, 브라질.

A girl chants slogans holding a sign with a message that reads “Out Salles,” in reference to the Brazilian Minister of Environment, during a global protest on climate change in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 20, 2019.

ASSOCIATED PRESS 카불, 아프가니스탄.

Young people attend a climate strike rally as Afghan security forces guard them in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 20, 2019.

People take part in a protest for climate action on Sept. 20, 2019, in Cape Town, as part of a global climate action day.

ASSOCIATED PRESS 벨그라드, 세르비아.

A man passes by activists during a rally as part of the “Friday For Future” global strike in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

An activist attends a rally as part of the “Friday For Future” global strike in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

Thierry Monasse via Getty Images 브뤼셀, 벨기에.

Young protesters hold up banners and chant during the third edition of the “Global Strike For Future” Belgium march to raise awareness for climate change on Friday Sept. 20, 2019, in Brussels, Belgium.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images 브뤼셀, 벨기에.