일본은 트럼프의 자동차 관세 위협에 전전긍긍하고 있다

Carlos Barria / Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Carlos Barria / Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria