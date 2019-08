트럼프 정부는 오바마 정부의 메탄가스 규제를 폐지하려고 한다

ASSOCIATED PRESS In this Feb. 25, 2015 photo, a drilling rig is seen near Epping, N.D. A team led by researchers at the University of Michigan has found that fossil fuel production at the Bakken Formation in North Dakota and Montana is emitting roughly 2 percent of the ethane detected in the Earth's atmosphere. Along with its chemical cousin methane, ethane is a hydrocarbon that is a significant component of natural gas. Once in the atmosphere, ethane reacts with sunlight to form ozone.(AP Photo/Matthew Brown)