홍콩 범죄인 인도법 반대 시위 벌이던 남성이 추락해 사망했다

【R.I.P. Raincoat Boy】

A young life passed away for HongKong tonight. I don‘t know your name my bro. But you will be known and you will be remembered, always!This drawing is for you. There is #NoChinaExtradition in heaven.

一个年轻的生命为香港陨落,我会记住,祝你安息。#反送中pic.twitter.com/suz7dzwGKO