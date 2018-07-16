프랑스의 월드컵 우승 직후, 파리 시내는 그야말로 난리가 났다 (화보)

LUDOVIC MARIN via Getty Images TOPSHOT - This picture taken from the top of the Arch of Triumph (Arc de Triomphe) on July 15, 2018 shows people celebrating France's victory in the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia, on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. (Photo by ludovic MARIN / AFP) (Photo credit should read LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Owen Franken - Corbis via Getty Images UNSPECIFIED, FRANCE - JULY 15: A view of the massive number of French fans watching the World Cup final against Croatia, on July 15, 2018 in the Champs de Mars, near the Eiffel Tower Paris, France. (Photo by Owen Franken - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 15: Fans celebrate the Victory of France in the World Cup 2018, on the Champs Elysees on July 15, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT via Getty Images France supporters celebrate on Place de la Concorde (Concorde's Square) in Paris on July 15, 2018, after France won the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo credit should read GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images)

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT via Getty Images France supporters celebrate on Place de la Concorde (Concorde's Square) in Paris on July 15, 2018, after France won the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo credit should read GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images)

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 15: Fans celebrate the Victory of France in the World Cup 2018, on the Champs Elysees on July 15, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 15: Fans celebrate the Victory of France in the World Cup 2018, on the Champs Elysees on July 15, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Etienne De Malglaive via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 15: French supporters celebrates France's victory against Croatia in 2018 World Cup final in Place du Trocadero on July 15, 2018 in PARIS, France. (Photo by Etienne De Malglaive/Getty Images)

ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI via Getty Images People celebrate France's victory in the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia, on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 15, 2018. (Photo by Zakaria ABDELKAFI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI/AFP/Getty Images)

Etienne De Malglaive via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 15: As the referee whistles the end of the game, French supporters celebrate France's victory against Croatia in 2018 World Cup final on Daguerre street on July 15, 2018 in PARIS, France. (Photo by Etienne De Malglaive/Getty Images)

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 15: Fans celebrate the Victory of France in the World Cup 2018, on the Champs Elysees on July 15, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

LUDOVIC MARIN via Getty Images TOPSHOT - This picture taken from the top of the Arch of Triumph (Arc de Triomphe) on July 15, 2018 shows people celebrating France's victory in the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia, on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. (Photo by ludovic MARIN / AFP) (Photo credit should read LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 15: Fans celebrate the Victory of France in the World Cup 2018, on the Champs Elysees on July 15, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 15: General view of the Fan Zone at the 'Champs de Mars' after the victory of France against Croatia during the World Cup Final, at the Champs de Mars on July 15, 2018 in Paris, France (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 15: Fans at the 'Champs de Mars' during France against Croatia during the World Cup Final, at the Champs de Mars on July 15, 2018 in Paris, France (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Owen Franken - Corbis via Getty Images UNSPECIFIED, FRANCE - JULY 15: French fans celebrate victory over Croatia after their World Cup final, on July 15, 2018 on the Champs de Mars near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France. (Photo by Owen Franken - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

JACQUES DEMARTHON via Getty Images People celebrate in the fan zone the Russia 2018 World Cup final victory football match between France and Croatia, on the Champ de Mars in Paris on July 15, 2018. (Photo by JACQUES DEMARTHON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP/Getty Images)

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 15: Fans celebrate the Victory of France in the World Cup 2018, on the Champs Elysees on July 15, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Etienne De Malglaive via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 15: French supporters celebrates France's victory against Croatia in 2018 World Cup final in Place de l'Etoile on July 15, 2018 in PARIS, France. (Photo by Etienne De Malglaive/Getty Images)

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU via Getty Images France supporters celebrate on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 15, 2018, after France won the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images)

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 15: Fans celebrate the Victory of France in the World Cup 2018, on the Champs Elysees on July 15, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

ERIC FEFERBERG via Getty Images People celebrate France's victory in the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia, on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 15, 2018. (Photo by Eric FEFERBERG / AFP) (Photo credit should read ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images)

ERIC FEFERBERG via Getty Images People celebrate France's victory in the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia, on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 15, 2018. (Photo by Eric FEFERBERG / AFP) (Photo credit should read ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images)

Etienne De Malglaive via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 15: French supporters celebrate France's victory against Croatia in 2018 World Cup final in Place du Trocadero on July 15, 2018 in PARIS, France. (Photo by Etienne De Malglaive/Getty Images)

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU via Getty Images The Arch of Triumph (Arc de Triomphe) is illuminated with the colours of France, as France supporters celebrate on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 15, 2018, after France won the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images)

ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI via Getty Images People celebrate after the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia, on top of the Arch of Triumph with a message reading 'Proud to be French' on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 15, 2018. (Photo by Zakaria ABDELKAFI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI/AFP/Getty Images)

GERARD JULIEN via Getty Images This picture taken from the terrace of the Publicis drugstore on July 15, 2018 shows a portrait of French forward Olivier Giroud projected on Paris' landmark Arc de Triomphe as people gather to celebrate France's victory in the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia, on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. (Photo by GERARD JULIEN / AFP) (Photo credit should read GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images)

GERARD JULIEN via Getty Images TOPSHOT - This picture taken from the terrace of the Publicis drugstore on July 15, 2018 shows a projection of the French national football team logo with two stars above on the Paris' landmark Arc de Triomphe as people gather to celebrate France's victory in the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia, on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. (Photo by GERARD JULIEN / AFP) (Photo credit should read GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images)

LUDOVIC MARIN via Getty Images This picture taken from the top of the Arch of Triumph (Arc de Triomphe) on July 15, 2018 shows people celebrate France's victory in the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia, on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) (Photo credit should read LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 15: Fans celebrate the Victory of France in the World Cup 2018, on the Champs Elysees on July 15, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT via Getty Images Four men on a scooter celebrate France's victory in the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia, in Paris on July 15, 2018. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo credit should read GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images)

ERIC FEFERBERG via Getty Images Police dispers people after celebrations following the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia, on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 15, 2018. - France won 4-2. (Photo by Eric FEFERBERG / AFP) (Photo credit should read ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images)

ERIC FEFERBERG via Getty Images Police dispers people after celebrations following the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia, on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 15, 2018. - France won 4-2. (Photo by Eric FEFERBERG / AFP) (Photo credit should read ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images)

LUDOVIC MARIN via Getty Images Police dispers people with water canons after celebrations following the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia, on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 15, 2018. - France won 4-2. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) (Photo credit should read LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Jack Taylor via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 15: Water canon is used as French football fans clash with police following celebrations on the Champs-Elysees after France's victory against Croatia in the World Cup Final on July 15, 2018 in Paris, France. France beat Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup Final played at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium today. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

LUDOVIC MARIN via Getty Images Police dispers people with water canons after celebrations following the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia, on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 15, 2018. - France won 4-2. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) (Photo credit should read LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Jack Taylor via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 15: Water canon is used as French football fans clash with police following celebrations on the Champs-Elysees after France's victory against Croatia in the World Cup Final on July 15, 2018 in Paris, France. France beat Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup Final played at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium today. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Jack Taylor via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 15: Water canon is used as French football fans clash with police following celebrations on the Champs-Elysees after France's victory against Croatia in the World Cup Final on July 15, 2018 in Paris, France. France beat Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup Final played at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium today. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Jack Taylor via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 15: A man throws a stone as French football fans clash with police following celebrations around the Arc de Triomph after France's victory against Croatia in the World Cup Final on July 15, 2018 in Paris, France. France beat Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup Final played at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium today. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

LUDOVIC MARIN via Getty Images This picture taken from the top of the Arch of Triumph (Arc de Triomphe) on July 15, 2018 shows people gathering after the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia, on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) (Photo credit should read LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images)

LUDOVIC MARIN via Getty Images This picture taken from the top of the Arch of Triumph (Arc de Triomphe) on July 15, 2018 shows water canon dispersing people after clashes following celebrations of the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia, on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) (Photo credit should read LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images)