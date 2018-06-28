[트윗모음] 독일의 월드컵 조별예선 탈락에 전 세계가 놀란 순간

ADVERTISEMENT GOAL! SOUTH KOREA!#GER are heading out of the #WorldCup thanks to a last minute winner!!!The referee gives the goal after consulting VAR!'#GER you've got what you deserved!' - @Chris_Sutton73 #GER 0 - 1 #KOR #KORGER Live 📲: https://t.co/2l1DrGIXZb #bbcworldcup pic.twitter.com/PBLUj8LyaJ — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) June 27, 2018 OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMGGOAL! 1-0 South Korea (90') #KORGER #WorldCupGermany. Are. Out.#KORGER pic.twitter.com/tix7yBs1fP — DW Sports (@dw_sports) June 27, 2018 Oh yes pic.twitter.com/u663da1CjF — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) June 27, 2018 GOAL! SOUTH KOREA!Son taps in to an open goal after Neuer gets tackled 70 yards up the pitch!'Manuel Neuer you are a disgrace!' - @Chris_Sutton73 #GER 0 - 2 #KOR #KORGER Live 📲: https://t.co/WxX2s19wQ3 #bbcworldcup pic.twitter.com/ky05xW7Mxh — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) June 27, 2018 #BREAKING: Defending champions Germany are OUT of the #WorldCup, Sweden and Mexico make it through to the last 16 #KORGER https://t.co/W0LHVSgEr1 pic.twitter.com/aNPWACv747 — dwnews (@dwnews) June 27, 2018 🇰🇷 A memorable @FIFAWorldCup moment for Sonny.#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/cTQ1FTFUaH — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 27, 2018 #KOR might not have made it through, but there was still time for @SpursOfficial star Son to make an impact at the #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/iH4Ei62d5S — Premier League (@premierleague) June 27, 2018 Auf Wiedersehen...DEFENDING CHAMPIONS GERMANY ARE OUT OF THE #WORLDCUP!FT: #KOR 2-0 #GER https://t.co/ukXULQ5cJx#KORGER pic.twitter.com/rJFitCG0Vf — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 27, 2018 Germany are out of the #WorldCup😱What a dramatic end to Group F...https://t.co/8VnIEgiQuf — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 27, 2018 Germany crash out of World Cup group stage after defeat to South Korea https://t.co/8mKJbbgkLG — The Guardian (@guardian) June 27, 2018 Germany are out, sorry Goldman, UBS, football robots https://t.co/JXd1sS50az — Financial Times (@FT) June 27, 2018 IT'S ALL OVER! GERMANY ARE OUT OF THE #WORLDCUP'They got what they deserved!' - @chris_sutton73 #KOR 2 - 0 #GER pic.twitter.com/EVFx79EOF3 — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) June 27, 2018 GERMANY OUT OF WCAll the reaction as Germany are knocked out of the World Cup.Here: https://t.co/iSur8Fc47V pic.twitter.com/DQna1bLKUd — Sky Sports World Cup (@SkyFootball) June 27, 2018 FT #KOR 2-0 #GER Germany are OUT of the #WorldCup. The last three winners of the World Cup have failed to qualify from their group in the following campaign. pic.twitter.com/1zLUFwedIa — FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) June 27, 2018 Champions Germany crash out of World Cup at group stage https://t.co/wS8js6VMYD pic.twitter.com/E3Kh4J6AM6 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 27, 2018 Only once in #WorldCup history have #GER failed to progress past the first stage of the finals.After a draw in 1938, Germany and Switzerland replayed the game with the result of a 4-2 victory to #SUIIn our collection we hold a match ticket from the event 🙌⚽️ pic.twitter.com/f7izQrvPva — FIFA Museum (@FIFAMuseum) June 27, 2018 Deutschland verpasst das Achtelfinale. #DieMannschaft #ZSMMN #WM2018 #KORGER pic.twitter.com/hsHxTq1j9g — Die Mannschaft (@DFB_Team) June 27, 2018 💆♂️ #GER pic.twitter.com/WQ8vnKS6eD — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 27, 2018 Brazil (2006) are the only reigning World Cup champions in the 21st century not to be knocked out in the group stages.All four European holders going out after three games. https://t.co/LUEmAdkaLH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 27, 2018 AHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — FOX Sports Brasil (@FoxSportsBrasil) June 27, 2018 Biggest moment of the #WorldCup so far? #KORGER pic.twitter.com/ipuGsOIEHj — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 27, 2018 The #WorldCup, everybody.#KORGER #bbcworldcup pic.twitter.com/t9FpP16qny — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 27, 2018 It's over.#GER #WorldCup #bbcworldcup pic.twitter.com/n6NHb28cKq — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 27, 2018 Group stage exit.For Germany, #WorldCup holders.This is real. #KORGER pic.twitter.com/iotmYxnQWi — DW Sports (@dw_sports) June 27, 2018 Commiserations, @MesutOzil1088 🔴#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HVSabn9mN8 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 27, 2018 Commiserations to @mterstegen1 and @DFB_Team, who have been knocked out of the #WorldCup.🔵🔴 #BarçaWorldCup https://t.co/8iOuQUz5Yl — FC Barcelona 🏆🏆 (@FCBarcelona) June 27, 2018 Commiserations to @IlkayGuendogan and Germany.There are now 15 #mancity players remaining in the #worldcup. https://t.co/9gJNipOJPu — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 27, 2018 Fans in Berlin react to Germany crashing out of the World Cup at the group stage for the first time since 1938 https://t.co/mLhFcF00qu pic.twitter.com/ARlxdI28pn — ITV News (@itvnews) June 27, 2018 697 passes attempted74% possession28 shots on goal24 crosses9 corners0 goals#KOR v #GER was FIFA in real life 😳 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/BlycdvOMqL — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 27, 2018 So many emotions...#KORGER #WorldCup #bbcworldcup pic.twitter.com/sbjOEJWwpx — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 27, 2018 Thoughts of a nation. #GER pic.twitter.com/3TQqZMsjDA — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 27, 2018 😢 for #GER pic.twitter.com/W74iADysFr — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 27, 2018 WATCH⚽️ Germany out of #WorldCup 🇸🇪 Sweden win Group F after Mexico win🎾 @serenawilliams seeded for WimbledonMore: https://t.co/l5SO7eAkix pic.twitter.com/TW2vCvXnts — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 27, 2018 Gomez: We're screwed, aren't we?Muller: #GER #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/EdSo2x53tr — FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) June 27, 2018 COMO EU TÔ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/yJ53gUhM62 — FOX Sports Brasil (@FoxSportsBrasil) June 27, 2018 Altogether now... "Bye bye Germany" as a joint Mexico-Sweden chorus. pic.twitter.com/mSV3ctpUdK — Amy Lawrence (@amylawrence71) June 27, 2018 The final standings in Group F...#GER finish bottom of a #WorldCup group for the first time in history.This tournament is wild 😱 pic.twitter.com/PxfRmCvmyl — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 27, 2018 1954 ☑️1958 ☑️1962 ☑️1966 ☑️1970 ☑️1974 ☑️1978 ☑️1982 ☑️1986 ☑️1990 ☑️1994 ☑️1998 ☑️2002 ☑️2006 ☑️2010 ☑️2014 ☑️2018 ❌#GER go out of the #WorldCup for the first time ever at the group stage! 😲#bbcworldcup pic.twitter.com/WlVGtcEvhn — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) June 27, 2018 The #WorldCup champions curse strikes again! 👇🏆 France 1998 winners❌ 2002 out in group stage 🏆 Italy 2006 winners❌ 2010 out in group stage 🏆 Spain 2010 winners❌ 2014 out in group stage🏆 Germany 2014 winners❌ 2018 out in the group stage#bbcworldcup pic.twitter.com/KpgyDiOS0r — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) June 27, 2018 #KOR 2-0 #GER 👀👀👀https://t.co/kQSFMRz0uD pic.twitter.com/LoWPTcNs9Y — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 27, 2018 'Joachim Löw has to go'@Chris_Sutton73 says the #GER manager should take the blame for their group stage exit.📻: https://t.co/owUyZtYyXA pic.twitter.com/ccxg1puV9u — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) June 27, 2018 What a performance from @hyeonwoojo21! Here's his @Budweiser #ManoftheMatch interview following a 2-0 win for #KOR in #KORGER pic.twitter.com/TYdj0orybW — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 27, 2018 Cho Hyun-Woo's performance summed up in one photo: head and shoulders above the rest. pic.twitter.com/9EknAxrehy — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 27, 2018 Cho Hyun-Woo made six saves against Germany; Guillermo Ochoa (9 vs. #GER) and Keylor Navas (7 vs. #BRA) are the only goalkeepers to make more in a single 2018 World Cup game.Mexico's hero. 😉 pic.twitter.com/5wyL8RkRLH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 27, 2018 Cho Hyun-Woo: MotM #KOR 2-0 #GER Saves -- 6Crosses claimed -- 3Aerial duels won -- 2Clearances -- 3Rating -- 8.59For more player stats -- https://t.co/6bGeLGfQRP pic.twitter.com/VSFAAxg4Hi — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 27, 2018 "South Korea have scored two!" #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/yYv5xPnCLs — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 27, 2018 That moment when Mexico fans found out South Korea scored against Germany 👀 pic.twitter.com/5dvrR4oOW8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2018 Mexico fans and South Korea fans unite in Munich after knocking Germany out of the World Cup! 😂 🎥 - @Dugout pic.twitter.com/CDcC5LWICg — World Cup 2018 (@WCGoalz) June 27, 2018 Mexico fans when South Korea knocked Germany out of the #WorldCup 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/b1hWaGwRxS — Football Daily (@footballdailyuk) June 27, 2018 🇲🇽 "I LOVE YOU, COREA!" 🇰🇷Mexicanos comemoram e muito a classificação para as oitavas de final da #Copa2018 e agradecem a vitória da Córeia do Sul, que conseguiu derrotar a seleção alemã!#FOXNaRussia #JogaOQueSabe pic.twitter.com/Tci12p5gvW — FOX Sports Brasil (@FoxSportsBrasil) June 27, 2018 🎵 “Auf Wiedersehen!” 🎵The #ENG fans in Kaliningrad are enjoying themselves after the #GER exit 😂😂🎥 @Wilmslowwill | #TSWorldCup pic.twitter.com/kMOkkEVD05 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 27, 2018 한국-독일 김영권-손흥민 골' 한국, 세계 1위 독일 2-0 제압...1승 2패로 탈락 2승 하고도 탈락할 뻔했던 멕시코를 한국이 살렸다 MOM 조현우, "이긴 후 16강 가는 줄 알았는데 아쉽다" 정정 제보 허완 뉴스에디터, 허프포스트코리아 더 보기:스포츠축구러시아 월드컵