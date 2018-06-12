[화보] 28장의 사진으로 보는 트럼프와 김정은의 첫 만남

도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 김정은 북한 국무위원장의 역사상 첫 만남은 그 자체로도 역사적인 순간이었다. 현직 미국 대통령과 북한 지도자가 만난 건 처음 있는 일이다.
서로를 향해 걸어온 두 사람은 성조기와 인공기를 배경으로 악수를 나눴고, 간단한 인사를 주고 받았다. 짧은 기념촬영에 이어 단독회담 장소로 이동하는 동안에도 담소를 나눴다.
회담장에 들어선 두 사람은 짧은 모두발언에서 각각 회담 성공 의지를 밝혔다.
이 역사적인 순간을 사진으로 모아봤다.
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk to shake hands at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prepare to shake hands at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) reach out to shake hands at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump (R) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
