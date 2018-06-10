[화보] 21장의 사진으로 보는 김정은 싱가포르 도착 순간

Tim Chong / Reuters A plane believed to be carrying North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un approaches to land in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Handout via Getty Images SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - JUNE 10: In this handout provided by the Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (5th from right) welcomed by Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (3rd from Right) at Changi Airport in Singapore on June 10, 2018 in Singapore, Singapore. The historic meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been scheduled in Singapore for June 12 as the world awaits for the landmark summit in the Southeast Asian city-state. (Photo by Terence Tan for Ministry of Communications and Information Singapore/via Getty Images)

Handout via Getty Images SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - JUNE 10: In this handout provided by the Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) welcomed by Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (2nd from Right) at Changi Airport in Singapore on June 10, 2018 in Singapore, Singapore. The historic meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been scheduled in Singapore for June 12 as the world awaits for the landmark summit in the Southeast Asian city-state. (Photo by Terence Tan for Ministry of Communications and Information Singapore/via Getty Images)

Handout via Getty Images SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - JUNE 10: In this handout provided by Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrives at Changi Airport in Singapore on June 10, 2018 in Singapore, Singapore. The historic meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been scheduled in Singapore for June 12 as the world awaits for the landmark summit in the Southeast Asian city-state. (Photo by Terence Tan for Ministry of Communications and Information Singaporet/Via Getty Images)

Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters A motorcade believed to be carrying North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un travels past in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters A vehicle believed to be carrying North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un travels past in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters A vehicle that is part of a motorcade believed to be carrying North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un travels past in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tyrone Siu / Reuters A motorcade believed to be carrying North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un travels past in Singapore June 10, 2018, ahead of the summit between the North Korean leader and U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Tyrone Siu / Reuters A motorcade carrying members of the North Korean delegation travels past in Singapore June 10, 2018, ahead of the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Tyrone Siu / Reuters North Korean security personnel run next to a motorcade believed to be carrying North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore June 10, 2018, ahead of the summit between the North Korean leader and U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Chris McGrath via Getty Images SINGAPORE - JUNE 10: The motorcade of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrives at the St Regis Hotel on June 10, 2018 in Singapore. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump arrived in Singapore today ahead of the historic Singapore Summit between the two leaders. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

ADEK BERRY via Getty Images Journalists and onlookers watch the motorcade carrying North Koran leader Kim Jong Un (not pictured) arriving at the St. Regis hotel ahead of the US-North Korea summit in Singapore on June 10, 2018. - Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump will meet on June 12 for an unprecedented summit in an attempt to address the last festering legacy of the Cold War, with the US President calling it a 'one time shot' at peace. (Photo by Adek BERRY / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Adek BERRY has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Adek BERRY] instead of [WANG ZHAO]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo credit should read ADEK BERRY/AFP/Getty Images)

Suhaimi Abdullah via Getty Images SINGAPORE - JUNE 10: A vehicle believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un leaves Changi Airport on June 10, 2018 in Singapore. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump arrived in Singapore today ahead of the historic Singapore Summit between the two leaders at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island on June 12. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

