올해 칸 영화제 레드카펫을 밟은 배우들(사진)

Gisela Schober via Getty Images

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 08: Un Certain Regard jury members Annemarie Jacir, Virginie Ledoyen and Un Certain Regard jury president Benicio Del Toro attend the screening of 'Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben)' and the opening gala during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)