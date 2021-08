#TokyoHereWeGo: KOREA - THE LAST ASIAN TEAM STANDING.



With 🇨🇳 & 🇯🇵 out of the Quarterfinal Round, there's only team left from Asia aiming to win a medal at #Tokyo2020.



That team is 🇰🇷 who is led by none other than Kim Yeon Koung.



🇯🇵 #Volleyball#東京2020#バレーボールpic.twitter.com/Nsvc4DmWGQ