'왕좌의 게임' 존 스노우와 이그리트 커플이 실제 부부가 됐다

북부의 진정한 왕과 여왕을 기쁜 마음으로 맞이하라!
‘왕좌의 게임’에 출연하는 배우 키트 해링턴과 로즈 레슬리가 지난 23일(현지시각) 스코틀랜드의 한 교회에서 결혼식을 올렸다. 해링턴은 ‘왕좌의 게임’에서 존 스노우 역을 맡았고, 레슬리는 불행한 운명의 연인 이그리트를 연기했다.
결혼식은 애버딘셔의 교회에서 진행됐고, 이들은 그 후 레슬리 일가 소유의 한 성에서 피로연을 열었다. 하퍼스바자에 따르면 이날 결혼식에는 에밀리아 클라크, 소피 터너, 메이지 윌리엄스, 피터 딩클리지를 비롯해 ‘왕좌의 게임’에 출연한 동료 배우들이 참석했다.
두 사람은 2012년부터 사귀고 헤어지기를 반복하다 지난해 9월 약혼식을 올렸다.
아래는 결혼식 현장을 담은 사진들.
Mark Milan via Getty Images
Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie departing Rayne Church after their wedding on June 23, 2018 in Aberdeen, Scotland.
