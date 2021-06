This World Ocean Day I’ve teamed up with @TheOxygenProj to raise awareness on the dangers of Deep Seabed Mining. To celebrate today, sign their petition at https://t.co/YWEEAo5sf5 to stop DSM and keep the ocean safe for generations to come. #DefendTheDeep#WorldOceanDay 🌊💙 pic.twitter.com/SuUJEpwrCh