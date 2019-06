I'm so sorry it happened, but a gust of wind blew up. I talked to the Queen afterwards and Her Majesty was very sweet.



"Yoshiki’s scarf came into contact with the monarch during a gust of wind."https://t.co/QxQMCutcyghttps://t.co/W6XLYAvHMy#QueenElizabeth#polo#yoshikipic.twitter.com/0pD27cvgcl