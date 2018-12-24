라이프스타일
2018년 12월 24일 17시 54분 KST

여성들이 2018년에 공유한 가장 재미있는 트윗 17

간략하지만 대단한 유머와 재치

  hollis Miller, HuffPost US

지난 한 해 동안 우리의 여성 독자들은 허프포스트 우먼을 통해 너무나 고귀한 의견을 공유해줬다. 단 280자의 간략한 트윗이지만 그 유머와 재치는 참으로 대단했다.

아래는 52주 동안 모은 것 중에 가장 우스운 ‘작품’이라고 표현해도 지나치지 않은 트윗 17개다. 

  • 1
    오늘 지각했다. 이 개를 쫓아가다 전혀 딴 방향으로 간 거다.
  • 2
    모든 사람이 밀레니얼 세대를 증오한다. 적어도 PDF를 워드 파일로 바꿔 줄 사람이 필요할 때까지는 말이다.
  • 3
    내가 ”나중에 알려줄게”라고 대답했다는 건...

    사진 캡션: 결론은 참석하지 않겠다는 소리임.
  • 4
    이만큼(좌)의 시금치로 시작한 게 나중엔 이만큼(우) 됐다.
  • 5
    나 자신에게: 침착해. 이상한 소리 하지 말고.

    새로 만난 여성: *너무나 우스운 소리를 한다*

    나, 큰 소리로: 너무나 웃기고 재미있어요. 우리 동서 사이해요. 아, 그게... 남편 없는 동서 말이죠.
  • 6
    내 자켓에 붙어있는 아무 쓸모 없는 작은 주머니를 내 청바지에 붙어있는 아무 쓸모 없는 작은 주머니에 소개할 거다. 서로 만나 아무 쓸모 없는 아기 주머니 만들라고.
  • 7
    우리 엄마: 내 컴퓨터 좀 고쳐줄래?

    나(의자를 뒤로 젖히며): 아, 그래요? 1994년부터 2006년까지 맨날 "컴퓨터 좀 그만할래!"라고 말했던 분이 지금 부탁하는 건가요?
  • 8
    남성들의 인정을 받고자 섹시한 사진을 보낸다? 그 시간에 페이스북 프로필 사진을 업데이트하면 중년 친척들로부터 수백 개 '좋아요'를 받을 수 있다.   
  • 9
    여행 가방을 챙길 때 누가 날 더 비웃을까? 내 책, 아니면 내 피트니스 복장?
  • 10
    요즘 인스타그램에서 좀 놀랍고 걱정되는 현상을 볼 수 있다. 여행에서 돌아온 지 꽤 됐는데도 아닌 척하는 사람들. 나를 뽑아주면 이런 잘못을 즉시 바로잡을 것이다.
  • 11
    이 세상에서 가장 놀라운 것 중 하나. 남성 친구가 갑자기 팔찌를 차기 시작했을 때.
  • 12
    소문이 사실이다. 내가 이 세상 그 누구보다 아리아나 그란데를 더 소중하게 여긴다는 점.
  • 13
    스타벅스 상표의 진화.

    스타벅스 인어가 점점 더 다가오는 걸 막을 방법이 없는 듯.
  • 14
    도움이 필요합니다! 어떤 무선 이어폰이 가장 좋은지 알려주셈. 도미노피자 주문밖에는 안 하겠지만 그래도 멋진 사회인인 척하고 싶으니까. 
  • 15
    사기 중의 사기는 라면이다. 라면 한 봉지가 2인분이라고?
     
    절대로 그렇지 않다.
  • 16
    119에 전화한다.

    나(가쁘게 숨을 쉬며): 안녕하세요? 위급한 상황은 아니지만 영하 5도 날씨에 반바지를 입은 남성 둘을 방금 목격했어요. 시민에 의한 범인 체포를 해야 하나요?
  • 17
    맙소사. 어떤 엄마가 "우리 조용히 하는 게임 놀까?"라고 그러자 아이 둘이 졸지에 조용해졌다. 대단한 엄마다.

*허프포스트US의 글을 번역, 편집한 것입니다.

김태성 에디터 : terence.kim@huffpost.kr

  hollis Miller, HuffPost US
대화