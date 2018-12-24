여성들이 2018년에 공유한 가장 재미있는 트윗 17

지난 한 해 동안 우리의 여성 독자들은 허프포스트 우먼을 통해 너무나 고귀한 의견을 공유해줬다. 단 280자의 간략한 트윗이지만 그 유머와 재치는 참으로 대단했다.
아래는 52주 동안 모은 것 중에 가장 우스운 ‘작품’이라고 표현해도 지나치지 않은 트윗 17개다.
I’m late to work cuz I followed this dog for 3 blocks in the wrong direction pic.twitter.com/OmgiWyQZqm— Paris (@sweatingalready) April 30, 2018
Everyone hates millennials until it’s time to convert a PDF into a Word document— Sara Valentine (@saramvalentine) September 18, 2018
When I say “I’ll let you know”... pic.twitter.com/KLn5n0Zmg1— new or lean (@KennSunshine) July 7, 2018
How much spinach I start cooking vs how much I end up with. pic.twitter.com/DWmWEKQFkm— Simply TC (@BienSur_JeTaime) January 5, 2018
Me, to myself: Okay, just be cool, don't say anything weird— Not Sara (@smithsara79) May 22, 2018
Any woman: *says something that makes me laugh*
Me, out loud: THAT'S HILARIOUS WE SHOULD BE SISTER WIVES BUT WITHOUT THE HUSBAND
I’m going to introduce the tiny, useless pocket on my jacket sleeve to the tiny, useless pocket on my jeans so they can hook up and make tiny, useless pocket babies.— Just J (@junejuly12) November 6, 2018
Mother: can you please fix my computer— Cheish (@TheCheish) June 13, 2018
Me: *leans back in chair* well... well ... well ... if it isn’t Miss ‘Get Off That Computer’ Years 1994 to 2006
Why send sexy pics to dudes for validation when you can update your FB photo and instantly get hundreds of compliments from your middle aged aunts— Tamara Yajia (@DancesWithTamis) November 11, 2018
I wonder who is laughing at me harder when I pack my bag for a vacation: my workout clothes or my book.— Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) September 3, 2018
there is a startling trend on Instagram of people pretending to still be on vacation when I know for a fact they’ve been back home for days. as your elected official I will work to end this— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 3, 2018
Nothing in life is as shocking as discovering that one of your male friends has decided he is now a Bracelet Guy— Pigeon Fancier (@isabelzawtun) October 23, 2018
yes the rumors are true i care about ariana grande more than any person in my life— kate (@kaiteasley) November 4, 2018
thinking about how the Starbucks mermaid is slowly, but surely, getting closer, and we cannot stop her pic.twitter.com/OZJ1yb9WRI— Chloe 'Merry Chlingles' Adams (@addamschloe) November 10, 2018
Help. What are the best wireless earbuds on the market right now? For when I call Domino’s but want to look like a smart business woman.— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 13, 2018
You know what else is a liar? Ramen noodles. One brick is two servings?— Imani Gandy Cane 🎅🏿🎄🕯 (@AngryBlackLady) April 30, 2018
I think the fuck not.
[operator]: 9-1-1 what's your emergency— Carly Ledbetter (@ledbettercarly) February 2, 2018
[me, breathless]: HI I DON T WANT TO SOUND ALARMED BUT I JUST SAW TWO MEN WEARING SHORTS IN 25 DEGREE WEATHER HOW DO I PROCEED? CITIZEN'S ARREST?
omg I just heard a mother say “let’s play the silent game” and her two kids fell for it what a boss— Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) August 6, 2018
*허프포스트US의 글을 번역, 편집한 것입니다.
