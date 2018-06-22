트럼프가 "전면적 비핵화가 이미 시작됐다"고 주장했다

도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 ‘북한의 전면적 비핵화(Total denuclearization)가 이미 진행 중이다’라고 말했다. 트럼프 대통령은 한국전쟁 참전 미군 유해도 송환 중이라고 덧붙였다.

트럼프 대통령은 21일(현지시각) 백악관에서 열린 각료회의에서 ‘전면적 비핵화‘라는 표현을 사용하며 ”그들은 이미 대형 실험장 가운데 한 곳을 폭파했다. 사실 그것은 실제로는 실험장 4곳이었다”고 말했다. 앞서 북한은 풍계리 핵 실험장을 폐기하면서 ‘네 곳의 갱도를 폭파했다’고 주장했다.

They’ve already blown up one of their big test sites. In fact, it was actually four of their big test sites. And the big thing is, it will be a total denuclearization, which is already starting taking place. (중략) But the document we signed, if people actually read it to the public, you’d see: Number one statement, we will immediately begin total denuclearization of North Korea. Nobody thought that would be possible. (The White House, Remarks by President Trump at Cabinet Meeting, 6월21일)

실제 성명에 담긴 표현은 ‘완전한 비핵화‘(Complete denuclearization)다. 강조하기 위해 ‘전면적 비핵화’라는 용어를 쓴 것으로 보인다.

트럼프 대통령은 북한과의 관계에 대해 ”내가 여러분에게 마지막으로 이야기한 그 이후에도 엄청난 진전이 있었다”며 ”지난 며칠 사이에도 좋은 뉴스들이 있었다. 그들(북한)은 (핵 문제) 끝내길 원하고 우리도 끝내길 원한다. 우리는 매우 빨리 움직이고 있다”고 말했다.

And I think we’re very close to having that situation solved. We’ve had some very good news, even over the last couple of days. They want to get it done. We want to get it done. And we’re moving quickly. (The White House, Remarks by President Trump at Cabinet Meeting, 6월21일)

트럼프 대통령은 한국전쟁 참전 미군 유해 송환에 대해 ”그들은 전쟁 기간 북한에서 전사한 우리의 위대한 영웅들의 유해를 이미 보냈거나 보내는 과정 중에 있다. (유해들은) 이미 돌아오는 과정 중에 있다”고 말했다.

And I understand, Mike, that they’ve already sent back, or are in the process of sending back, the remains of our great heroes who died in North Korea during the war. And that’s already in the process of coming back. (The White House, Remarks by President Trump at Cabinet Meeting, 6월21일)

앞서 트럼프 대통령은 전날 미국 중서부의 미네소타주 덜루스에서 지지자들을 상대로 한 유세에서 ”우리는 우리의 위대한 전사자 영웅들의 유해를 돌려받았다. 사실 이미 오늘 200구의 유해가 송환됐다(have been sent back)”고 말했으나, 이날은 송환 시점을 다소 모호하게 언급했다.

각국 정상들의 역할에 대해서도 언급했다.

트럼프 대통령은 ”한국의 문재인 대통령에게 감사하고 싶다. 그는 훌륭했다. 그는 이 문제를 풀기 위해 진짜로 열심히 추진해왔다”면서도 ”미국이 없었다면 어떤 기회도 없었을 것”이라고 말했다.

I want to thank President Moon from South Korea. He’s been terrific. He’s been really moving it along and pushing as hard as they can. But without the United States, it had no chance whatsoever. (The White House, Remarks by President Trump at Cabinet Meeting, 6월21일)

아베 신조 일본 총리에 대해선 ”일본 상공 위로 로켓이 날아다니지 않은 데 대해 매우 좋아했다”고 말했다. 시진핑 중국 국가주석에 대해서는 ”매우 중요한 시기에 (북한과의) 국경이 매우 강력하게 지켜진 데 대해 감사하고 싶다”면서도 ”유감스럽게 현재 국경이 조금 약해졌지만 괜찮다. 하지만 우리는 시 주석이 계속 (국경을) 강력하게 유지하도록 해야 한다”며 중국의 제재완화 움직임을 경계했다.