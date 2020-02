일본은 코로나19 집단 감염 크루즈 탑승자들을 '주요 역'에 내려 준다

KAZUHIRO NOGI via Getty Images A bus carrying passengers who disembarked from the Diamond Princess cruise ship (back), in quarantine due to fears of the new COVID-19 coronavirus, leaves the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama on February 20, 2020. - Japan hit back at criticism over "chaotic" quarantine measures on the coronavirus-riddled Diamond Princess cruise ship, as fears of contagion mount with more passengers dispersing into the wider world. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)