일본 크루즈 선내 상황 내부 고발에 장관과 관계자가 한 알쏭달쏭 반박

PHILIP FONG via Getty Images A worker in protective clothes puts on his face mask as he walking near by the Diamond Princess cruise ship, in quarantine due to fears of new COVID-19 coronavirus, at Daikoku pier cruise terminal in Yokohama on February 20, 2020. - Japan hit back at criticism over "chaotic" quarantine measures on the coronavirus-riddled Diamond Princess cruise ship, as fears of contagion mount with more passengers dispersing into the wider world. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)