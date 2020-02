트럼프는 11월 대선 전까지 북한 김정은과 정상회담을 할 생각이 없다

Jorge Silva / Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump attends a news conference after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the JW Marriott Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

KCNA KCNA / Reuters North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this undated photo released on December 29, 2019 by North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).