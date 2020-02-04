Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown Stringer via Getty Images WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) An aerial view of the city skyline is seen on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)

Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown Stringer via Getty Images WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) A cleaner wears a protective mask as he walks down an empty street on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)

Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown Stringer via Getty Images WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) An aerial view of the roads and bridges are seen on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)

Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown Stringer via Getty Images WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) An aerial view of the roads and bridges are seen on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)

Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown Stringer via Getty Images WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) An aerial view of the city skyline is seen on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)

Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown Stringer via Getty Images WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) An empty roadway is seen on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)

APTOPIX China Outbreak ASSOCIATED PRESS People wearing face masks walk down a deserted street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Arek Rataj)

Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown Stringer via Getty Images WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) A cleaner wears a protective mask as he walks down an empty street on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)

Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown Stringer via Getty Images WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) A person wears a protective mask as he walks down an empty street on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)

Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown Stringer via Getty Images WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) A woman wears a protective mask walks down an empty street on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)

Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown Stringer via Getty Images WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) Cleaners wash the street with a high-pressure water gun on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)

Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown Stringer via Getty Images WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) Cleaners wash the street with a high-pressure water gun on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)

CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS STR via Getty Images Workers set up beds at an exhibition centre that was converted into a hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on February 4, 2020. - The Wuhan government said it plans to convert three existing venues, including a gymnasium and an exhibition centre, into hospitals to take in patients with mild symptoms of the new coronavirus that has so far claimed more than 400 lives. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS STR via Getty Images Workers set up beds at an exhibition centre that was converted into a hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on February 4, 2020. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown Stringer via Getty Images WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) Businesses remain shuttered on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)

Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown Stringer via Getty Images WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) A man wears a protective mask as he walks down the street on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)

Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown Stringer via Getty Images WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) A cleaner wears a protective mask while walking down an empty street on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)

Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown Stringer via Getty Images WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) A man cross an empty highway road on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(Photo by Getty Images)

Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown Stringer via Getty Images WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) A woman wears a protective mask as she rides on a bicycle on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)

APTOPIX China Outbreak ASSOCIATED PRESS A girl wears a face mask as she play on a swing near the Yingwuzhou Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Arek Rataj)

China Outbreak ASSOCIATED PRESS In this Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, people wearing face masks walk past buildings lit up with slogans of encouragement in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. (Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua via AP)

China Outbreak ASSOCIATED PRESS A man wears a face mask as he stands along the waterfront in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Arek Rataj)

Streets Of Wuhan Barcroft Media via Getty Images WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 3, 2020 - Armed police on the streets, Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, February 3, 2020.(Photo credit should read Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Huoshenshan Hospital construction in Wuhan Anadolu Agency via Getty Images WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: Huoshenshan Hospital construction nears completion on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, China. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Huoshenshan Hospital construction in Wuhan Anadolu Agency via Getty Images WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: Workers build hospital on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, China. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Huoshenshan Hospital Barcroft Media via Getty Images WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 2, 2020 - Huoshenshan hospital handover ceremony held in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, February 2, 2020. (Photo credit should read Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)