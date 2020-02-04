-
Stringer via Getty Images
WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) An aerial view of the city skyline is seen on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
-
Stringer via Getty Images
WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) A cleaner wears a protective mask as he walks down an empty street on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
-
Stringer via Getty Images
-
Stringer via Getty Images
-
Stringer via Getty Images
-
Stringer via Getty Images
WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) An empty roadway is seen on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
People wearing face masks walk down a deserted street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Arek Rataj)
-
Stringer via Getty Images
-
Stringer via Getty Images
WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) A person wears a protective mask as he walks down an empty street on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
-
Stringer via Getty Images
WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) A woman wears a protective mask walks down an empty street on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
-
Stringer via Getty Images
WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) Cleaners wash the street with a high-pressure water gun on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
-
Stringer via Getty Images
-
STR via Getty Images
Workers set up beds at an exhibition centre that was converted into a hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on February 4, 2020. - The Wuhan government said it plans to convert three existing venues, including a gymnasium and an exhibition centre, into hospitals to take in patients with mild symptoms of the new coronavirus that has so far claimed more than 400 lives. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
-
STR via Getty Images
-
Stringer via Getty Images
WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) Businesses remain shuttered on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
-
Stringer via Getty Images
WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) A man wears a protective mask as he walks down the street on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
-
Stringer via Getty Images
WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) A cleaner wears a protective mask while walking down an empty street on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
-
Stringer via Getty Images
WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) A man cross an empty highway road on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(Photo by Getty Images)
-
Stringer via Getty Images
WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) A woman wears a protective mask as she rides on a bicycle on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A girl wears a face mask as she play on a swing near the Yingwuzhou Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Arek Rataj)
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, people wearing face masks walk past buildings lit up with slogans of encouragement in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. (Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua via AP)
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man wears a face mask as he stands along the waterfront in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Arek Rataj)
-
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 3, 2020 - Armed police on the streets, Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, February 3, 2020.(Photo credit should read Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
-
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: Huoshenshan Hospital construction nears completion on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, China. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
-
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: Workers build hospital on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, China. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
-
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 2, 2020 - Huoshenshan hospital handover ceremony held in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, February 2, 2020. (Photo credit should read Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
-
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 02 2020: An aerial view of the construction site of Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Sunday, Feb. 02, 2020. The construction of 1,000-bed field hospital for 2019-nCoV patients was announced completed Sunday and handed to the army, whose medical department will take over. (Photo credit should read Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)