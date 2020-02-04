국제
2020년 02월 04일 14시 33분 KST | 업데이트됨 10 시간 전

[화보] 신종 코로나바이러스 '봉쇄령'으로 유령도시로 변한 중국 우한의 풍경

인구 1100만명의 우한은 사실상 도시 전체가 봉쇄된 상태다.

Stringer via Getty Images
WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) An aerial view of the roads and bridges are seen on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)

신종 코로나바이러스의 진원지로 지목되는 중국 우한은 1100만명에 달하는 사람들이 거주하는 중국 7대 대도시다. 양쯔강(장강)이 도시를 휘감고 있고, 중국 각지로 뻗어나가는 도로와 철도, 항공노선 덕분에 육해공을 아우르는 중국 중부의 교통 중심지로 꼽히기도 한다.

그러나 신종 코로나바이러스 확산으로 도시 전체가 사실상 봉쇄된 이후, 우한은 유령도시처럼 변했다. 거리는 오가는 사람이나 차량 없이 텅 비었고, 주요 상점들은 일제히 문을 닫았다.

한 쪽에서는 더 많은 환자들을 수용하기 위해 병원을 새로 짓고 박람회장을 병원으로 바꾸는 작업이 분주하게 진행됐다.  

그 모습을 화보로 모아봤다.

  • Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Stringer via Getty Images
    WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) An aerial view of the city skyline is seen on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
  • Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Stringer via Getty Images
    WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) A cleaner wears a protective mask as he walks down an empty street on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
  • Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Stringer via Getty Images
    WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) An aerial view of the roads and bridges are seen on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
  • Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Stringer via Getty Images
    WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) An aerial view of the roads and bridges are seen on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
  • Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Stringer via Getty Images
    WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) An aerial view of the city skyline is seen on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
  • Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Stringer via Getty Images
    WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) An empty roadway is seen on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
  • APTOPIX China Outbreak
    APTOPIX China Outbreak
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
    People wearing face masks walk down a deserted street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Arek Rataj)
  • Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Stringer via Getty Images
    WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) A cleaner wears a protective mask as he walks down an empty street on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
  • Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Stringer via Getty Images
    WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) A person wears a protective mask as he walks down an empty street on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
  • Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Stringer via Getty Images
    WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) A woman wears a protective mask walks down an empty street on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
  • Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Stringer via Getty Images
    WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) Cleaners wash the street with a high-pressure water gun on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
  • Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Stringer via Getty Images
    WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) Cleaners wash the street with a high-pressure water gun on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
  • CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS
    CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS
    STR via Getty Images
    Workers set up beds at an exhibition centre that was converted into a hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on February 4, 2020. - The Wuhan government said it plans to convert three existing venues, including a gymnasium and an exhibition centre, into hospitals to take in patients with mild symptoms of the new coronavirus that has so far claimed more than 400 lives. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
  • CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS
    CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS
    STR via Getty Images
    Workers set up beds at an exhibition centre that was converted into a hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on February 4, 2020. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Stringer via Getty Images
    WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) Businesses remain shuttered on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
  • Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Stringer via Getty Images
    WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) A man wears a protective mask as he walks down the street on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
  • Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Stringer via Getty Images
    WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) A cleaner wears a protective mask while walking down an empty street on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
  • Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Stringer via Getty Images
    WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) A man cross an empty highway road on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(Photo by Getty Images)
  • Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Daily Life In Wuhan During Lockdown
    Stringer via Getty Images
    WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: (CHINA OUT) A woman wears a protective mask as she rides on a bicycle on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
  • APTOPIX China Outbreak
    APTOPIX China Outbreak
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
    A girl wears a face mask as she play on a swing near the Yingwuzhou Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Arek Rataj)
  • China Outbreak
    China Outbreak
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
    In this Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, people wearing face masks walk past buildings lit up with slogans of encouragement in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. (Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua via AP)
  • China Outbreak
    China Outbreak
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
    A man wears a face mask as he stands along the waterfront in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Arek Rataj)
  • Streets Of Wuhan
    Streets Of Wuhan
    Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 3, 2020 - Armed police on the streets, Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, February 3, 2020.(Photo credit should read Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
  • Huoshenshan Hospital construction in Wuhan
    Huoshenshan Hospital construction in Wuhan
    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: Huoshenshan Hospital construction nears completion on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, China. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
  • Huoshenshan Hospital construction in Wuhan
    Huoshenshan Hospital construction in Wuhan
    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: Workers build hospital on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, China. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
  • Huoshenshan Hospital
    Huoshenshan Hospital
    Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 2, 2020 - Huoshenshan hospital handover ceremony held in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, February 2, 2020. (Photo credit should read Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
  • CHINA WUHAN HUOSHENSHAN HOSPITAL CONSTRUCTION
    CHINA WUHAN HUOSHENSHAN HOSPITAL CONSTRUCTION
    Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 02 2020: An aerial view of the construction site of Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Sunday, Feb. 02, 2020. The construction of 1,000-bed field hospital for 2019-nCoV patients was announced completed Sunday and handed to the army, whose medical department will take over. (Photo credit should read Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

신종 코로나바이러스

더 보기: 중국 신종 코로나바이러스 우한

대화