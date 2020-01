전 세계 항공사들이 중국 항공편을 취소하거나 축소하고 있다

picture alliance via Getty Images 29 January 2020, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: The logo of the airline Lufthansa on a passenger aircraft at Frankfurt Airport. Photo: Silas Stein/dpa (Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

ASSOCIATED PRESS In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a pilot wearing a protective suit parks a cargo plane at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Hong Kong's leader announced Tuesday that all rail links to mainland China will be cut starting Friday as fears grow about the spread of a new virus. (Cheng Min/Xinhua via AP)