Ritzau Scanpix Denmark / Reuters A cartoon of the coronavirus depicted as part of the Chinese national flag, is pictured in the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten's Monday January 27, 2020 edition, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Marie Odgaard via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. DENMARK OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN DENMARK.