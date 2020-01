ASSOCIATED PRESS A poster warning about coronavirus is displayed in a departure lobby at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. China on Monday expanded sweeping efforts to contain a viral disease by extending the Lunar New Year holiday to keep the public at home and avoid spreading infection. The sign reads " A new coronavirus occurs in Wuhan City, China." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)