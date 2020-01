중국 우한 신종 코로나바이러스 사망자가 9명으로 늘어났다

STR via Getty Images A staff member (C) disinfects at the Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province early on January 22, 2020. - The Chinese city at the centre of a SARS-like virus outbreak has urged people to stay away, cancelling a major Lunar New Year event, as it strives to contain a disease that has spread across the country. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)