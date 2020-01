공화당이 트럼프 탄핵재판 추가 증인 채택 요청을 모조리 저지했다

ASSOCIATED PRESS In this image from video, presiding officer Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts reads the results of the vote on approving the rules for the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Senate resolution 483 passed along a party-line vote of 53-47. (Senate Television via AP)

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: The sun sets behind the U.S. Capitol Dome during the first evening of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial January 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. Senators are expected to vote on the rules for the impeachment trial, which is expected to last three to five weeks. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)