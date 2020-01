WHO가 확진자 200명 넘은 '우한 폐렴' 관련 긴급 회의를 소집했다

NOEL CELIS via Getty Images Passengers arrive at the train station in Hanzhong, a mountainous region of Shaanxi province on January 20, 2020, ahead of the Lunar New Year. - A mysterious SARS-like virus has killed a third person and spread around China -- including to Beijing -- authorities said on January 20, fuelling fears of a major outbreak as millions begin travelling for the Lunar New Year in humanity's biggest migration. (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP) (Photo by NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)