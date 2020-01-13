필리핀 수도 마닐라 인근의 화산이 폭발했다 (사진, 영상)

ASSOCIATED PRESS 탈 화산 폭발 현장 사진

12일 필리핀 수도 인근에서 화산이 폭발했다. CNN에 따르면, 필리핀 수도 마닐라에서 남쪽으로 약 60km 떨어진 섬에 있는 탈(Taal) 화산이 12일 오후 폭발해 인근 3개 도시에서 대피 명령이 떨어졌다. 주민과 관광객 최소 6000여명이 대피했으며, 마닐라 국제공항 당국은 오후 6시(현지 시간) 기준으로 항공기 운항을 전면 중단했다. 필리핀지진화산연구소는 앞으로 며칠 이내에 탈 화산에서 위험한 수준으로 폭발이 이뤄질 수 있다고 보고, 경보 단계를 5단계 가운데 4단계로 격상시켰다. 탈 화산은 1911년과 1965년에 폭발해 각각 1300명과 200명이 사망했다. 아래는 현장 사진과 영상이다.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images BATANGAS, PHILIPPINES - JANUARY 13: Patients are seen at Public Hospital during the Taal volcano eruption in Batangas, Philippines on January 13, 2020. Authorities in the Philippines raised the alert due to increased activity of Taal volcano where in thousands of people were being evacuated. (Photo by Dante Diosina Jr./Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)