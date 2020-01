일본 항공자위대가 '항공우주자위대'로 개편을 추진한다

Tomohiro Ohsumi via Getty Images ASAKA, JAPAN - OCTOBER 14: Japan Air Self-Defense Force F2 fighter jets fly during the annual review of the country's Self-Defense Forces at the Japan Ground Self Defense Force Camp Asaka on October 14, 2018 in Asaka, Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has reportedly been pushing through constitutional revision after winning his party's leadership and seeking to give explicit legal standing to the Self-Defense Forces this year. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)