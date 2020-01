코뿔바다오리가 나뭇가지로 배를 긁었다. 그게 뭐가 중요한가?

Owen Humphreys - PA Images via Getty Images A puffin on the Farne Islands holds fish in its beak. Breeding Arctic terns, puffins, guillemots and shags all suffered losses due to significant rainfall on the Farne Islands earlier this month as the chicks and pufflings (baby puffins) were at their most vulnerable. 125mm of rainfall fell in just 24 hours on 13 June 2019, five times the amount that fell in the whole of June the previous year (24.8mm). (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images)