[화보] 세계 곳곳에서 열린 2020년 새해맞이 불꽃놀이 풍경

-
Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters
People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
-
Amr Abdallah Dalsh / Reuters
People record fireworks on mobile phones during a New Year celebrations at the Waterway in Cairo, Egypt January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
-
Amr Abdallah Dalsh / Reuters
-
Henry Nicholls / Reuters
Fireworks explode over the London Eye wheel during New Year celebrations in central London, Britain, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
-
Russell Cheyne / Reuters
Fireworks explode over Edinburgh castle to bring in the New Year at Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
-
Toby Melville / Reuters
Fireworks explode around the London Eye wheel during New Year celebrations in central London, Britain, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
-
Michele Tantussi / Reuters
The sky is lit in a display of fireworks during New Year celebrations at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
-
Stevo Vasiljevic / Reuters
Fireworks explode over Podgorica main square during the New Year celebrations in Podgorica, Montenegro January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
-
Henry Nicholls / Reuters
-
Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters
-
Antonio Bronic / Reuters
Fireworks explode over Zagreb during the New Year celebrations in Zagreb, Croatia January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
-
Ognen Teofilovski / Reuters
A girl with sparkle writes 2020 during New Year celebration , North Macedonia January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
-
Benoit Tessier / Reuters
Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year's celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
-
Michele Tantussi / Reuters
-
KCNA KCNA / Reuters
Fireworks are seen during New Year celebrations in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on January 1, 2020 by North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT.
-
Benoit Tessier / Reuters
Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year's celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
-
Christopher Pike / Reuters
Fireworks explode around the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during New Year celebrations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
-
Johanna Geron / Reuters
Fireworks light up the night sky as part of the New Year's celebrations in Brussels, Belgium, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
-
KCNA KCNA / Reuters
-
Stoyan Nenov / Reuters
Fireworks explode over Alexander Nevski cathedral during the New Year celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
-
Costas Baltas / Reuters
Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill during New Year's day celebrations in Athens, Greece, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
-
Antara Foto Agency / Reuters
Fireworks explode over Lagoon Beach during New Year's eve celebrations at Ancol in Jakarta, Indonesia January 1, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT.
-
HUSEYIN ALDEMIR / Reuters
Fireworks explode over Bosphorus during New Year’s celebrations in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
-
Soe Zeya Tun / Reuters
Fireworks explode over Chao Phraya River during the New Year's celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
-
KCNA KCNA / Reuters
-
Edgar Su / Reuters
Fireworks explode during a drone aerial display over Marina Bay as part of the New Year's Eve celebrations in Singapore December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su
-
Willy Kurniawan / Reuters
A street vendor sits on his bicycle as firework explodes during New Year's Eve celebrations near National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta, Indonesia January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
-
Tatyana Makeyeva / Reuters
Revellers enjoy during New Year's celebrations at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
-
Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters
People record fireworks on mobile phones at the Gateway of India monument on New Year's Day in Mumbai, India, January, 1, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
-
Christopher Pike / Reuters
-
Ann Wang / Reuters
People gather to watch the new year firework show at Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
-
Lim Huey Teng / Reuters
Fireworks explode near Petronas Twin Towers during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
-
Lim Huey Teng / Reuters
-
Antara Foto Agency / Reuters
Fireworks explode over Garuda Wisnu Kencana statue during New Year's celebrations in Bali, Indonesia, December 31, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/ via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT.
-
LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI via Getty Images
People watch fireworks erupting in the sky of Colombo during New Year's celebrations on January 1, 2020. (Photo by LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI / AFP) (Photo by LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI/AFP via Getty Images)
-
DANIEL RAMALHO via Getty Images
A woman photograph a glass engraved with "Happy New Year" in front of the traditional New Year's fireworks at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on December 31, 2019. (Photo by DANIEL RAMALHO / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL RAMALHO/AFP via Getty Images)
-
Gene Wang via Getty Images
TAIPEI, TAIWAN - JANUARY 01: Fireworks light up the Taiwan skyline and Taipei 101 during New Years Eve celebrations on January 01, 2020 in Taipei, Taiwan. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)
-
FAROOQ NAEEM via Getty Images
People watch fireworks as part of the New Year celebrations in Rawalpindi on January 1, 2020. - Billions around the world are set to cheer in 2020 after a tumultuous year dominated by demonstrations calling for political upheaval and action on climate change. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)
-
DIMITAR DILKOFF via Getty Images
Fireworks explode over the Kremlin in Moscow during New Year celebrations, on January 1, 2020. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)
-
DIMITAR DILKOFF via Getty Images
-
Kiran Ridley via Getty Images
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 1: Paris celebrates the New Year as the Arc de Triomphe is engulfed in fireworks as thousands descended on the Champs Elysees to welcome the New Year on January 1, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)
-
PHILIP FONG via Getty Images
Pro-democracy protesters in a rally and revellers gather at the promenade of Tsim Sha Tsui district as fireworks explode over Hong Kong on Janaury 1, 2020. - Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong held hands and formed human chains across the city on Tuesday, as they carried their months-long movement and its demands into 2020 with midnight countdown rallies and a massive march planned for New Year's Day. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)
-
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
ERBIL, IRAQ - JANUARY 01: Fireworks light up the night sky over Erbil Citadel during the new year celebrations in Erbil, Iraq on January 01, 2020. (Photo by Yunus Keles/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
-
DIMITAR DILKOFF via Getty Images
-
Kiran Ridley via Getty Images
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 1: A reveler wears 2020 glasses as Paris celebrates the New Year as the Arc de Triomphe is engulfed in fireworks as thousands descended on the Champs Elysees to welcome the New Year on January 1, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)
-
FAROOQ NAEEM via Getty Images
-
MOHD RASFAN via Getty Images
Fireworks erupt in the sky over people during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur on January 1, 2020. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)
-
Asanka Ratnayake via Getty Images
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 01: Fireworks erupt over the Melbourne central business district during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 01, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)
-
Hanna Lassen via Getty Images
SYDBEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 01: Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during the midnight display during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 01, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)
-
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Tens of thousands in front of the Petronas Towers to watch the fireworks to celebrate the New Year 2020 on Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, 1 January 2020. (Photo by Fayed El-Geziry/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
-
MARTIN BUREAU via Getty Images
A couple takes a selfie as a crowd waits for the new year's eve fireworks at the Champs Elysees in Paris on December 31, 2019. (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)
-
Hanna Lassen via Getty Images
-
PETER PARKS via Getty Images
TOPSHOT - New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House (L) during the fireworks show on January 1, 2020. (Photo by PETER PARKS / AFP) (Photo by PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)
-
James D. Morgan via Getty Images
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 01: Thousands of people use their mobile phones to photograph the fireworks around the suburb of North Sydney during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 01, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images)
-
James Gourley via Getty Images
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 01: Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House in the midnight display during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 1, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)
-
KIM WON JIN via Getty Images
Spectators watch a fireworks display during an event marking the New Year on Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang on December 31, 2019. (Photo by KIM Won Jin / AFP) (Photo by KIM WON JIN/AFP via Getty Images)
-
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 31: Thousands welcome the New Year on the Champs Elysees with a light and firework show centered around the Arc de Triomphe on December 31, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Zakaria Abdelkafi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
-
PETER PARKS via Getty Images
-
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 01: Thousands welcome the New Year on the Champs Elysees with a light and firework show centered around the Arc de Triomphe on January 01, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Zakaria Abdelkafi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
-
GIUSEPPE CACACE via Getty Images
New Year's fireworks celebrations are seen above the Dubai skyline with the Burj Al Arab (R) and Burj Khalifa (L), the world's tallest building, on December 31, 2019. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)
-
picture alliance via Getty Images
01 January 2020, Berlin: A fireworks display unfolds over the Oberbaumbrücke during the New Year celebration. Photo: Paul Zinken/dpa (Photo by Paul Zinken/picture alliance via Getty Images)
-
JURE MAKOVEC via Getty Images
A man records a video with his smart phone as fireworks explode over Ljubljana castle during New Year's celebrations in Ljubljana, Slovenia on January 1, 2020. (Photo by Jure Makovec / AFP) (Photo by JURE MAKOVEC/AFP via Getty Images)
-
SIA KAMBOU via Getty Images
Fireworks light up the sky over the General de Gaulle bridge and the Ebrie lagoon during New Year's celebrations in Abidjan early on January 1, 2020. (Photo by SIA KAMBOU / AFP) (Photo by SIA KAMBOU/AFP via Getty Images)
-
Hanna Lassen via Getty Images
-
picture alliance via Getty Images
01 January 2020, Saxony, Dresden: Fireworks explode in the New Year's Eve over the histoic old town scenery at the Elbe with the Frauenkirche (l-r), the Ständehaus, the Hofkirche, the town hall, the Hausmannsturm, the Residenzschloss and the Semperoper. Photo: Robert Michael/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa (Photo by Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images)
-
Wagner Meier via Getty Images
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 01: Fireworks are seen on Copacabana beach during New Years Eve Celebration on January first, 2020, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)
-
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
ZAGREB, CROATIA - JANUARY 01 : People welcome the new year at Ban Jelacic Square with a firework show and performances of Croatian bands in Zagreb, Croatia on January 01, 2020. (Photo by Stipe Majic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
-
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 31: Revellers seen shortly before fireworks light up the sky above the London Eye during the new year celebrations in London, United Kingdom on December 31, 2019. (Photo by Vickie Flores/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
-
picture alliance via Getty Images
01 January 2020, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: The new year is welcomed with fireworks in front of the skyline with the ECB's Head Office (M) in the metropolis on the Main. Photo: Andreas Arnold/dpa (Photo by Andreas Arnold/picture alliance via Getty Images)
-
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JANUARY 01: Fireworks light up the night sky over Heroes Square within the new year celebrations in Budapest, Hungary on January 01, 2020. (Photo by Arpad Kurucz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
-
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
-
DANIEL RAMALHO via Getty Images
People celebrate as they watch the traditional New Year's fireworks at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on December 31, 2019. (Photo by DANIEL RAMALHO / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL RAMALHO/AFP via Getty Images)
-
SIA KAMBOU via Getty Images
-
Kiran Ridley via Getty Images
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 1: Paris celebrates the New Year as the Arc de Triomphe is engulfed in a light and firework show as thousands descended on the Champs Elysees to welcome the New Year on January 1, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Revelers, including Natsumi Ishikawa, left, and Minori Kondo, second from left, both from Nagoya, Japan, take part in the New Year's Eve festivities in New York's Times Square, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Ishikawa and Kondo are both in the United States for school and said it was their first New Year's Eve in Times Square. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg)
-
Pablo Sanhueza / Reuters
People react as they ring in the new year at Plaza Italia amid laser beams during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
-
Pablo Sanhueza / Reuters
A woman holds up a sparkler as others look on shortly before ringing in the new year at Plaza Italia during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Confetti falls during a New Year's celebration in New York's Times Square, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
-
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
