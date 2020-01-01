[화보] 세계 곳곳에서 열린 2020년 새해맞이 불꽃놀이 풍경

리우데자네이루, 브라질 Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

카이로, 이집트 Amr Abdallah Dalsh / Reuters People record fireworks on mobile phones during a New Year celebrations at the Waterway in Cairo, Egypt January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

런던, 영국 Henry Nicholls / Reuters Fireworks explode over the London Eye wheel during New Year celebrations in central London, Britain, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

에딘버러, 스코틀랜드 Russell Cheyne / Reuters Fireworks explode over Edinburgh castle to bring in the New Year at Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

런던, 영국 Toby Melville / Reuters Fireworks explode around the London Eye wheel during New Year celebrations in central London, Britain, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

베를린, 독일 Michele Tantussi / Reuters The sky is lit in a display of fireworks during New Year celebrations at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

포드고리차, 몬테네그로 Stevo Vasiljevic / Reuters Fireworks explode over Podgorica main square during the New Year celebrations in Podgorica, Montenegro January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

런던, 영국 Henry Nicholls / Reuters Fireworks explode over the London Eye wheel during New Year celebrations in central London, Britain, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

리우데자네이루, 브라질 Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

자그레브, 크로아티아 Antonio Bronic / Reuters Fireworks explode over Zagreb during the New Year celebrations in Zagreb, Croatia January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

북마케도니아 Ognen Teofilovski / Reuters A girl with sparkle writes 2020 during New Year celebration , North Macedonia January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

파리, 프랑스 Benoit Tessier / Reuters Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year's celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

평양, 북한 KCNA KCNA / Reuters Fireworks are seen during New Year celebrations in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on January 1, 2020 by North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT.

파리, 프랑스 Benoit Tessier / Reuters Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year's celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

두바이, 아랍에미리트 Christopher Pike / Reuters Fireworks explode around the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during New Year celebrations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

브뤼셀, 벨기에 Johanna Geron / Reuters Fireworks light up the night sky as part of the New Year's celebrations in Brussels, Belgium, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

소피아, 불가리아 Stoyan Nenov / Reuters Fireworks explode over Alexander Nevski cathedral during the New Year celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

아테네, 그리스 Costas Baltas / Reuters Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill during New Year's day celebrations in Athens, Greece, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

자카르타, 인도네시아 Antara Foto Agency / Reuters Fireworks explode over Lagoon Beach during New Year's eve celebrations at Ancol in Jakarta, Indonesia January 1, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT.

이스탄불, 터키 HUSEYIN ALDEMIR / Reuters Fireworks explode over Bosphorus during New Year’s celebrations in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

방콕, 태국 Soe Zeya Tun / Reuters Fireworks explode over Chao Phraya River during the New Year's celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

싱가포르 Edgar Su / Reuters Fireworks explode during a drone aerial display over Marina Bay as part of the New Year's Eve celebrations in Singapore December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su

자카르타, 인도네시아 Willy Kurniawan / Reuters A street vendor sits on his bicycle as firework explodes during New Year's Eve celebrations near National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta, Indonesia January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

모스크바, 러시아 Tatyana Makeyeva / Reuters Revellers enjoy during New Year's celebrations at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

뭄바이, 인도 Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters People record fireworks on mobile phones at the Gateway of India monument on New Year's Day in Mumbai, India, January, 1, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

두바이, 아랍에미리트 Christopher Pike / Reuters Fireworks explode around the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during New Year's celebrations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

타이베이, 대만 Ann Wang / Reuters People gather to watch the new year firework show at Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

쿠알라룸푸르, 말레이시아 Lim Huey Teng / Reuters Fireworks explode near Petronas Twin Towers during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

발리, 인도네시아 Antara Foto Agency / Reuters Fireworks explode over Garuda Wisnu Kencana statue during New Year's celebrations in Bali, Indonesia, December 31, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/ via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT.

콜롬보, 스리랑카 LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI via Getty Images People watch fireworks erupting in the sky of Colombo during New Year's celebrations on January 1, 2020. (Photo by LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI / AFP) (Photo by LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI/AFP via Getty Images)

리우데자네이루, 브라질 DANIEL RAMALHO via Getty Images A woman photograph a glass engraved with "Happy New Year" in front of the traditional New Year's fireworks at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on December 31, 2019. (Photo by DANIEL RAMALHO / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL RAMALHO/AFP via Getty Images)

타이베이, 대만 Gene Wang via Getty Images TAIPEI, TAIWAN - JANUARY 01: Fireworks light up the Taiwan skyline and Taipei 101 during New Years Eve celebrations on January 01, 2020 in Taipei, Taiwan. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)

라왈핀디, 파키스탄 FAROOQ NAEEM via Getty Images People watch fireworks as part of the New Year celebrations in Rawalpindi on January 1, 2020. - Billions around the world are set to cheer in 2020 after a tumultuous year dominated by demonstrations calling for political upheaval and action on climate change. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

모스크바, 러시아 DIMITAR DILKOFF via Getty Images Fireworks explode over the Kremlin in Moscow during New Year celebrations, on January 1, 2020. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

파리, 프랑스 Kiran Ridley via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 1: Paris celebrates the New Year as the Arc de Triomphe is engulfed in fireworks as thousands descended on the Champs Elysees to welcome the New Year on January 1, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

홍콩 PHILIP FONG via Getty Images Pro-democracy protesters in a rally and revellers gather at the promenade of Tsim Sha Tsui district as fireworks explode over Hong Kong on Janaury 1, 2020. - Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong held hands and formed human chains across the city on Tuesday, as they carried their months-long movement and its demands into 2020 with midnight countdown rallies and a massive march planned for New Year's Day. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)

아르빌, 이라크 Anadolu Agency via Getty Images ERBIL, IRAQ - JANUARY 01: Fireworks light up the night sky over Erbil Citadel during the new year celebrations in Erbil, Iraq on January 01, 2020. (Photo by Yunus Keles/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

파리, 프랑스 Kiran Ridley via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 1: A reveler wears 2020 glasses as Paris celebrates the New Year as the Arc de Triomphe is engulfed in fireworks as thousands descended on the Champs Elysees to welcome the New Year on January 1, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

라왈핀디, 파키스탄 FAROOQ NAEEM via Getty Images People watch fireworks as part of the New Year celebrations in Rawalpindi on January 1, 2020. - Billions around the world are set to cheer in 2020 after a tumultuous year dominated by demonstrations calling for political upheaval and action on climate change. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

쿠알라룸푸르, 말레이시아 MOHD RASFAN via Getty Images Fireworks erupt in the sky over people during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur on January 1, 2020. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)

멜버른, 시드니 Asanka Ratnayake via Getty Images MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 01: Fireworks erupt over the Melbourne central business district during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 01, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

시드니, 호주 Hanna Lassen via Getty Images SYDBEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 01: Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during the midnight display during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 01, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)

쿠알라룸푸르, 말레이시아 NurPhoto via Getty Images Tens of thousands in front of the Petronas Towers to watch the fireworks to celebrate the New Year 2020 on Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, 1 January 2020. (Photo by Fayed El-Geziry/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

파리, 프랑스 MARTIN BUREAU via Getty Images A couple takes a selfie as a crowd waits for the new year's eve fireworks at the Champs Elysees in Paris on December 31, 2019. (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

시드니, 호주 Hanna Lassen via Getty Images VARIOUS CITIES, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 01: Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during the midnight display during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 01, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)

시드니, 호주 PETER PARKS via Getty Images TOPSHOT - New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House (L) during the fireworks show on January 1, 2020. (Photo by PETER PARKS / AFP) (Photo by PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

시드니, 호주 James D. Morgan via Getty Images SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 01: Thousands of people use their mobile phones to photograph the fireworks around the suburb of North Sydney during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 01, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images)

시드니, 호주 James Gourley via Getty Images SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 01: Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House in the midnight display during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 1, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)

평양, 북한 KIM WON JIN via Getty Images Spectators watch a fireworks display during an event marking the New Year on Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang on December 31, 2019. (Photo by KIM Won Jin / AFP) (Photo by KIM WON JIN/AFP via Getty Images)

파리, 프랑스 Anadolu Agency via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 31: Thousands welcome the New Year on the Champs Elysees with a light and firework show centered around the Arc de Triomphe on December 31, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Zakaria Abdelkafi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

파리, 프랑스 Anadolu Agency via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 01: Thousands welcome the New Year on the Champs Elysees with a light and firework show centered around the Arc de Triomphe on January 01, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Zakaria Abdelkafi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

두바이, 아랍에미리트 GIUSEPPE CACACE via Getty Images New Year's fireworks celebrations are seen above the Dubai skyline with the Burj Al Arab (R) and Burj Khalifa (L), the world's tallest building, on December 31, 2019. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

베를린, 독일 picture alliance via Getty Images 01 January 2020, Berlin: A fireworks display unfolds over the Oberbaumbrücke during the New Year celebration. Photo: Paul Zinken/dpa (Photo by Paul Zinken/picture alliance via Getty Images)

류블랴나, 슬로베니아 JURE MAKOVEC via Getty Images A man records a video with his smart phone as fireworks explode over Ljubljana castle during New Year's celebrations in Ljubljana, Slovenia on January 1, 2020. (Photo by Jure Makovec / AFP) (Photo by JURE MAKOVEC/AFP via Getty Images)

아비장, 코트디부아르 SIA KAMBOU via Getty Images Fireworks light up the sky over the General de Gaulle bridge and the Ebrie lagoon during New Year's celebrations in Abidjan early on January 1, 2020. (Photo by SIA KAMBOU / AFP) (Photo by SIA KAMBOU/AFP via Getty Images)

드레스덴, 독일 picture alliance via Getty Images 01 January 2020, Saxony, Dresden: Fireworks explode in the New Year's Eve over the histoic old town scenery at the Elbe with the Frauenkirche (l-r), the Ständehaus, the Hofkirche, the town hall, the Hausmannsturm, the Residenzschloss and the Semperoper. Photo: Robert Michael/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa (Photo by Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images)

리우데자네이루, 브라질 Wagner Meier via Getty Images RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 01: Fireworks are seen on Copacabana beach during New Years Eve Celebration on January first, 2020, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

자그레브, 크로아티아 Anadolu Agency via Getty Images ZAGREB, CROATIA - JANUARY 01 : People welcome the new year at Ban Jelacic Square with a firework show and performances of Croatian bands in Zagreb, Croatia on January 01, 2020. (Photo by Stipe Majic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

런던, 영국 Anadolu Agency via Getty Images LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 31: Revellers seen shortly before fireworks light up the sky above the London Eye during the new year celebrations in London, United Kingdom on December 31, 2019. (Photo by Vickie Flores/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

프랑크푸르트, 독일 picture alliance via Getty Images 01 January 2020, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: The new year is welcomed with fireworks in front of the skyline with the ECB's Head Office (M) in the metropolis on the Main. Photo: Andreas Arnold/dpa (Photo by Andreas Arnold/picture alliance via Getty Images)

부다페스트, 헝가리 Anadolu Agency via Getty Images BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JANUARY 01: Fireworks light up the night sky over Heroes Square within the new year celebrations in Budapest, Hungary on January 01, 2020. (Photo by Arpad Kurucz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

리우데자네이루, 브라질 DANIEL RAMALHO via Getty Images People celebrate as they watch the traditional New Year's fireworks at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on December 31, 2019. (Photo by DANIEL RAMALHO / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL RAMALHO/AFP via Getty Images)

파리, 프랑스 Kiran Ridley via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 1: Paris celebrates the New Year as the Arc de Triomphe is engulfed in a light and firework show as thousands descended on the Champs Elysees to welcome the New Year on January 1, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

뉴욕, 미국 ASSOCIATED PRESS Revelers, including Natsumi Ishikawa, left, and Minori Kondo, second from left, both from Nagoya, Japan, take part in the New Year's Eve festivities in New York's Times Square, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Ishikawa and Kondo are both in the United States for school and said it was their first New Year's Eve in Times Square. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg)

산티아고, 칠레 Pablo Sanhueza / Reuters People react as they ring in the new year at Plaza Italia amid laser beams during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

산티아고, 칠레 Pablo Sanhueza / Reuters A woman holds up a sparkler as others look on shortly before ringing in the new year at Plaza Italia during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

뉴욕, 미국 ASSOCIATED PRESS Confetti falls during a New Year's celebration in New York's Times Square, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)