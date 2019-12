에티오피아 항공기 사고 사망자 유족은 왜 미국 변호사들에게 쫓겨야 했나?

Thierry Monasse via Getty Images BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - DECEMBER 18: 4 Boeing 737 MAX from TUI fly Belgium are docked in Brussels on December 18, 2019. On December 16, 2019, Boeing announced: 'Safely returning the 737 MAX to service is our top priority. We know that the process of approving the 737 MAX's return to service, and of determining appropriate training requirements, must be extraordinarily thorough and robust, to ensure that our regulators, customers, and the flying public have confidence in the 737 MAX updates. As we have previously said, the FAA and global regulatory authorities determine the timeline for certification and return to service. We remain fully committed to supporting this process. It is our duty to ensure that every requirement is fulfilled, and every question from our regulators answered. Throughout the grounding of the 737 MAX, Boeing has continued to build new airplanes and there are now approximately 400 airplanes in storage. We have previously stated that we would continually evaluate our production plans should the MAX grounding continue longer than we expected. As a result of this ongoing evaluation, we have decided to prioritize the delivery of stored aircraft and temporarily suspend production on the 737 program beginning next month.' Created in 2004 under the name of TUI Airlines Belgium, it took over, after the bankruptcy of Sobelair, which until then had been the main airline of the tour operator Jetair, to transport Belgian tourists to their destination. On October 19, 2016, Jetairfly and the other companies in the TUI group were renamed TUI Airlines to bring together the different brands of the group under the same name. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)