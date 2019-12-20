[화보] 미국 게티이미지가 선정한 2019년 올해의 스포츠 사진

England v New Zealand - Rugby World Cup 2019: Semi-Final Richard Heathcote - World Rugby via Getty Images YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - OCTOBER 26: England players look on while New Zealand players perform a haka during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Semi-Final match between England and New Zealand at International Stadium Yokohama on October 26, 2019 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Richard Heathcote - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers v Washington Redskins Patrick Smith via Getty Images LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 20: Covered in mud, offensive guard Mike Person #68 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on after making a tackle on defensive back Troy Apke #30 of the Washington Redskins (not pictured) during the third quarter at FedExField on October 20, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships - Day Ten Laurence Griffiths via Getty Images STUTTGART, GERMANY - OCTOBER 13: Arthur Mariano of Brazil celebrates after his Horizontal Bar routine during the Apparatus Finals on Day 10 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Hanns Martin Schleyer Hall on October 13, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

IRONMAN World Championship Tom Pennington via Getty Images KAILUA KONA, HAWAII - OCTOBER 12: Competitors run as the sun sets during the Ironman World Championships on October 12, 2019 in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

Velka Pardubicka Steeplechase Horse race Justin Setterfield via Getty Images PARDUBICE, CZECH REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 13: Player riden by Marcel Novak jumps the taxis ditch during the Velka Pardubicka Steeplechase Horse race on October 13, 2019 in Pardubice, Czech Republic. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships - Day Nine Laurence Griffiths via Getty Images STUTTGART, GERMANY - OCTOBER 12: Simone Biles of United States reacts after her routine in Women's Vault Final in the Apparatus Finals during Day 9 of 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle on October 12, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships - Day Eight Laurence Griffiths via Getty Images STUTTGART, GERMANY - OCTOBER 11: Andreas Toba of Germany competes on Rings during The Men's All-Around Final of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Hanns Martin Schleyer Hall on October 11, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

IRONMAN World Championship Tom Pennington via Getty Images KAILUA KONA, HAWAII - OCTOBER 12: Tim O'Donnell of the United States competes in the swim in the Ironman World Championships on October 12, 2019 in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 - Day Seven Tim Bradbury via Getty Images DOHA, QATAR - OCTOBER 03: Niklas Kaul of Germany celebrates after the Men's Decathlon 1500 Metres and winning gold during day seven of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on October 03, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks Abbie Parr via Getty Images SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 03: Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams is stopped for an unsuccessful two point conversion attempt by Bobby Wagner #54 and Al Woods #72 of the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter at CenturyLink Field on October 03, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 - Day Two Matthias Hangst via Getty Images DOHA, QATAR - SEPTEMBER 28: Christian Coleman of the United States crosses the finish line next to Justin Gatlin of the United States to win the Men's 100 Metres final final during day two of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

92nd UCI Road World Championships 2019 - Day Eight Justin Setterfield via Getty Images HARROGATE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Julien Bernard of France passes through the flooded race route on Cray Summit (416m) during the 92nd UCI Road World Championships 2019, Men Elite Road Race a 261,8km race from Leeds to Harrogate on September 29, 2019 in Harrogate, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Muenchen: Group B - UEFA Champions League Catherine Ivill via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Munich celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Muenchen at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 01, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 - Day Two Matthias Hangst via Getty Images DOHA, QATAR - SEPTEMBER 28: Christian Coleman of the United States celebrates winning gold in the Men's 100 Metres final during day two of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

NRL Elimination Final - Eels v Broncos Mark Metcalfe via Getty Images SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Maika Sivo of the Eels scores a try during the NRL Elimination Final match between the Parramatta Eels and the Brisbane Broncos at Bankwest Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Competitors Take Part In The Yorkshire 3-Peaks Cyclocross Challenge Ian Forsyth via Getty Images SETTLE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Competitors tackle the brutal climb up Simons Fell as they ascend to the summit of Ingleborough during the 57th Annual Yorkshire 3 Peaks Cyclocross Challenge on September 15, 2019 in Settle, England. The 3 Peaks Cyclocross is staged in the Yorkshire Dales National Park each year. It is renowned as being the toughest and biggest Cyclocross event in the UK. The race was born in 1959 when a Yorkshire schoolboy, Kevin Watson rode, pushed and carried his bicycle 30 miles to the summit cairns of Whernside (2,419ft), Ingleborough (2,373ft) and Penyghent (2,273ft). (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 - Day One Richard Heathcote via Getty Images DOHA, QATAR - SEPTEMBER 27: Henry Frayne of Australia competes in the Men's Long Jump qualification during day one of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on September 27, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

England v Australia - 4th Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Five Ryan Pierse via Getty Images MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: Steve Smith of Australia celebrates with team mates while singing the team song on the pitch after Australia claimed victory to retain the Ashes during day five of the 4th Specsavers Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford on September 08, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

England v Australia - 4th Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Four Ryan Pierse via Getty Images MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 07: Steve Smith of Australia falls to the ground while playing a delivery from Jofra Archer of England during day four of the 4th Specsavers Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford on September 07, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Republic of Ireland v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Catherine Ivill via Getty Images DUBLIN, IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Enda Stevens of Republic of Ireland makes a high challenge on Kevin Mbabu of Switzerland during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Republic of Ireland and Switzerland at Aviva Stadium on September 05, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Logan Martin Portrait Session Chris Hyde via Getty Images GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 05: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to Black & White) BMX rider Logan Martin rides at Elanora Skatepark on September 05, 2019 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

FC Schalke 04 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga for DFL Lars Baron/Bundesliga via Getty Images GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - AUGUST 24: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced.) Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Muenchen blocks a header of Daniel Caligiuri of Schalke during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and FC Bayern München at Veltins-Arena on August 24, 2019 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images)

England v Australia - 3rd Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Four Gareth Copley via Getty Images LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: Ben Stokes of England celebrates hitting the winning runs to win the 3rd Specsavers Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley on August 25, 2019 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

ISU Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Lake Placid Patrick Smith - International Skating Union via Getty Images LAKE PLACID, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Apollinariia Panfilova is tossed into the air by Dmitry Rylov of Russia (not pictured) perform in the Junior Pair Free Skate during Day 3 of the ISU Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating at Herb Brooks Arena on August 31, 2019 in Lake Placid, New York. (Photo by Patrick Smith - - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images)

IRONMAN 70.3 - Maine Maddie Meyer via Getty Images OLD ORCHARD BEACH, MAINE - AUGUST 25: Athletes begin the swim portion of the 2019 IRONMAN 70.3 Maine on August 25, 2019 in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. The 2019 IRONMAN 70.3 Maine triathlon leads athletes along a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike and 13.1-mile run throughout the New England countryside. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

England v Australia - 3rd Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Four Stu Forster via Getty Images LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: England batsman Ben Stokes takes a moment to reflect in the dressing room after day four of the 3rd Ashes Test Match between England and Australia at Headingley on August 25, 2019 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

2019 US Open - Day 4 Clive Brunskill via Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Alexander Zverev of Germany serves the ball during his Men's Singles second round match against Frances Tiafoe of the United States on day four of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2019 in Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

AFL Rd 22 - Brisbane v Geelong Bradley Kanaris/AFL Photos via Getty Images BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 17: Lincoln McCarthy of the Lions takes a mark during the round 22 AFL match between the Brisbane Lions and the Geelong Cats at The Gabba on August 17, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/AFL Photos via Getty Images )

AFL Rd 21 - Geelong v North Melbourne Darrian Traynor via Getty Images GEELONG, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 10: Jack Ziebell of the Kangaroos tackles Patrick Dangerfield of the Cats during the round 21 AFL match between the Geelong Cats and the North Melbourne Kangaroos at GMHBA Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Winston-Salem Open - Day 7 Jared C. Tilton via Getty Images WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 23: Benoit Paire of France returns a shot from Steve Johnson during their semifinals match on day seven of the Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University on August 23, 2019 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

X Games Minneapolis 2019 - Day 1 Sean M. Haffey via Getty Images MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 01: Bryce Hudson competes in the Moto X Step Up at the X Games Minneapolis 2019 at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 01, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

SailGP Cowes Clive Mason via Getty Images COWES, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: The USA SailGP team skippered by Rome Kirby capsizes during racing during Cowes SailGP on August 11, 2019 in Cowes, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Finals Berlin 2019 Matthias Hangst via Getty Images BERLIN, GERMANY - AUGUST 02: Martin Salmon and Robert Jaegeler compete in the Madison Men Final during the German Track Cycling National Championships at the Velodrom Berlin on August 02, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Team GBR SailGP F50 Catamaran Launch Ahead Of Cowes SailGP Clive Mason via Getty Images SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 02: The F50 Catamaran of the Great Britain SailGP Team in action in British waters for the first time at The Needles off the Isle of Wight ahead of next weekends Cowes SailGP event on August 02, 2019 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Lima 2019 Pan Am Games - Day 10 Ezra Shaw via Getty Images LIMA, PERU - AUGUST 05: Diana Rangel Mora of Venezuela returns a shot to Wendy Duran during their women's individual peruvian fronton qualification at the basque pelota courts at Complejo Deportivo Villa Maria del Triunfo on Day 10 of Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 05, 2019 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

106th Tour de France 2019 - Stage 21 Justin Setterfield via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 28: Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team INEOS Yellow Leader Jersey / Arc De Triomphe / Landscape / Peloton / during the 106th Tour de France 2019, Stage 21 a 128km stage from Rambouillet to Paris Champs-Élysées / TDF / #TDF2019 / @LeTour / on July 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Brad Haddin XII v Graeme Hick XII - Day One Ryan Pierse via Getty Images SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Australian players stretch at stumps during day one of the Australian Cricket Team Ashes Tour match between Brad Haddin XII and Graeme Hick XII at The Ageas Bowl on July 23, 2019 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

AFL Rd 18 - GWS v Collingwood Cameron Spencer via Getty Images SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 20: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been converted into black and white.) Bobby Hill of the Giants celebrates with team mates in the Giants changeroom after winning the Round 18 AFL match between the Greater Western Sydney Giants and the Collingwood Magpies at GIANTS Stadium on July 20, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships: Artistic Swimming - Day 8 Maddie Meyer via Getty Images GWANGJU, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 19: Team United States competes in the Team Free Final on day eight of the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships at Yeomju Gymnasium on July 19, 2019 in Gwangju, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Legacy Triathlon - USA Paratriathlon National Championships Sean M. Haffey via Getty Images LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Competitors enter the ocean prior to the start of the Legacy Triathlon-USA Paratriathlon National Championships on July 20, 2019 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

New Zealand v England - ICC Cricket World Cup Final 2019 Michael Steele via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Jos Buttler of England celebrates running out Martin Guptill of New Zealand to seal victory for England during the Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and England at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

United States of America v Netherlands : Final - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Richard Heathcote via Getty Images LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates with teammates Alex Morgan and Samantha Mewis after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Winner's Portraits: Final - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Naomi Baker - FIFA via Getty Images LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Julie Ertz of the USA poses with the Women's World Cup trophy after the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United State of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Practice Mark Thompson via Getty Images SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA - JUNE 28: Sebastian Vettel of Germany driving the (5) Scuderia Ferrari SF90 spins during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 28, 2019 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

United States of America v Netherlands : Final - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Richard Heathcote via Getty Images LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates scoring the first goal from the penalty spot with Alex Morgan during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United State of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 Shaun Botterill via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Cori Gauff of The United States celebrates match point in her Ladies' Singles third round match against Polona Hercog of Slovenia during Day five of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

France v USA: Quarter Final - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Joosep Martinson - FIFA via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joosep Martinson - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Australia v Brazil: Group C - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Elsa via Getty Images MONTPELLIER, FRANCE - JUNE 13: Marta of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group C match between Australia and Brazil at Stade de la Mosson on June 13, 2019 in Montpellier, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

USA v Chile: Group F - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Richard Heathcote - FIFA via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 16: Claudia Endler of Chile makes a save during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Chile at Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Cameroon v New Zealand: Group E - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Naomi Baker - FIFA via Getty Images MONTPELLIER, FRANCE - JUNE 20: Ali Riley of New Zealand gives her team instructions during the team huddle ahead of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group E match between Cameroon and New Zealand at Stade de la Mosson on June 20, 2019 in Montpellier, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final Harriet Lander/Copa via Getty Images MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 01: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool is thrown up in the air by his players during the celebrations following the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images)

Sydney Surfers Enjoy Bronte Swells On Last Day Of Autumn Mark Evans via Getty Images SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 31: A surfer paddles through a wave in the morning sunlight at Bronte Beach on May 31, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. Saturday 1 June marks the first day of winter in Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr. Al Bello via Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 01: Andy Ruiz Jr punches Anthony Joshua after their IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on June 01, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Poland v Tahiti: Group A - 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Lars Baron - FIFA via Getty Images LODZ, POLAND - MAY 26: Dominik Steczyk of Poland (9) scores his team's fourth goal past Moana Pito of Tahiti during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group A match between Poland and Tahiti at Lodz Stadium on May 26, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Eintracht Frankfurt v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga Alex Grimm via Getty Images FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - MAY 12: 1. FSV Mainz 05 players wait on the pitch as purple smoke from flares fill the air during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at Commerzbank-Arena on May 12, 2019 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)

IAAF World Relays - Day 2 Matt Roberts via Getty Images YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - MAY 12: Paul Dedewo of USA falls at the finish of the Men's 4x400m Relay Final on day two of the IAAF World Relays at Nissan Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg Shaun Botterill via Getty Images LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Liverpool players celebrate with fans after the UEFA Champions League Semi Final second leg match between Liverpool and Barcelona at Anfield on May 07, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Mutua Madrid Open - Day One Julian Finney via Getty Images MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 04: Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain serves to Taro Daniel of Japan during day one of the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on May 04, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

145th Kentucky Derby Andy Lyons via Getty Images LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 04: Country House #20, ridden by jockey Flavien Prat, War of Will #1, ridden by jockey Tyler Gaffalione , Maximum Security #7, ridden by jockey Luis Saez and Code of Honor #13, ridden by jockey John Velazquez fight for position in the final turn during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Virgin Money London Marathon Bryn Lennon via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Runners of the London Marathon are seen from Tower Bridge’s Glass Floor during the Virgin Money London Marathon at United Kingdom on April 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg Matthias Hangst via Getty Images BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 01: Luis Suarez of Barcelona celebrates after he scores his sides first goal during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final first leg match between Barcelona and Liverpool at the Nou Camp on May 01, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

The Masters - Final Round David Cannon via Getty Images AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Patrons cheer as Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates after sinking his putt on the 18th green to win during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

AFL Rd 6 - Richmond v Melbourne Michael Dodge via Getty Images MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 24: Demons and Tigers players stand in line for a minutes silence during the ANZAC observance during the round 6 AFL match between Richmond and Melbourne at Melbourne Cricket Ground on April 24, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Texas Tech v Michigan State Streeter Lecka via Getty Images MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: Matt McQuaid #20 of the Michigan State Spartans walks past Texas Tech Red Raiders cheerleaders after being defeated by the Red Raiders 61-51 during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

ISU World Junior Synchronized Skating Championships Neuchatel Joosep Martinson - International Skating Union via Getty Images NEUCHATEL, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 16: Skaters from team Junost Junior of Russia react in the Free Skating during day two of the ISU World Junior Synchronized Skating Championships Neuchatel at Patinoires du Littoral on March 16, 2019 in Neuchatel, Switzerland. (Photo by Joosep Martinson - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images)

The Masters - Final Round Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates after sinking his putt to win during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NCAA Men's Final Four - National Championship - Texas Tech v Virginia Tom Pennington via Getty Images MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 08: Davide Moretti #25 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders reacts after his teams 85-77 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Miami Open 2019 - Day 6 Matthew Stockman via Getty Images MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a ball between her legs while playing Monica Niculescu of Romania during the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Hard Rock Stadium March 23, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida.(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

ACC Basketball Tournament - Quarterfinals Streeter Lecka via Getty Images CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 14: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Alternate crop.) Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils dunks the ball against the Syracuse Orange during their game in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 Men's ACC Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 14, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Chris Arreola v Jean Pierre Augustin Tom Pennington via Getty Images ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Jean Pierre Augustin falls out of the ring after being hit by Chris Arreola during a Premier Boxing Champions Heavyweight Bout at AT&T Stadium on March 16, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

North Dakota State v Duke Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 22: RJ Barrett #5 of the Duke Blue Devils dunks the ball as teammate Zion Williamson #1 celebrates against the North Dakota State Bison in the second half during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena on March 22, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Toronto Blue Jays v Detroit Tigers Mark Cunningham via Getty Images LAKELAND, FL - MARCH 05: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Alternate crop) Niko Goodrum #28 of the Detroit Tigers attempts to make a diving catch on a line drive during the Spring Training game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 5, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida. The Blue Jays defeated the Tigers 5-2. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

5th UAE Tour 2019 - Stage 3 Justin Setterfield via Getty Images JEBEL HAFEET, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 26: Peloton / Desert / Landscape / during the 5th UAE Tour 2019, Stage 3 a 179km stage from Al Ain to Jebel Hafeet 1024m / #UAETour / on February 26, 2019 in Jebel Hafeet, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

AFL Practice Match - Collingwood v Melbourne Scott Barbour via Getty Images MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 22: James Harmes of the Demons is tackled by Dayne Beams of the Magpies during the AFL Practice Match between Collingwood and Melbourne at Olympic Park Oval on February 22, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 Brian Lawdermilk via Getty Images DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 17: Several car crash during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

FIS Nordic World Ski Championships - Ski Jumping Training Men HS109 Lars Baron via Getty Images SEEFELD, AUSTRIA - FEBRUARY 27: Richard Freitag of Germany jumps during the training round of the HS109 men's ski jumping Competition of the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships at Toni Seelos Schanze on February 27, 2019 in Seefeld, Austria. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

77th Paris - Nice 2019 - Stage 1 Justin Setterfield via Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 10: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains graphic content) Martijn Tusveld of Netherlands and Team Sunweb crashes during Stage 1 of the 77th Paris - Nice 2019, a 138,5km race from Saint Germain en Laye to Saint Germain en Laye on March 10, 2019 in Paris, France. on March 10, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Portland Timbers v Colorado Rapids Timothy Nwachukwu via Getty Images COMMERCE CITY, CO - MARCH 02: Julio Cascante #18 of Portland Timbers and Jack Price #19 of Colorado Rapids reach for the ball during the second half at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on March 2, 2019 in Commerce City, Colorado. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Sydney Track Classic Matt King via Getty Images SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 23: A competitor vaults in the women's pole vault during the Sydney Track Classic at the Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre on February 23, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Eroica - 13th Strade Bianche 2019 Tim de Waele via Getty Images SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 09: Landscape / Peloton / Dust / during the Eroica - 13th Strade Bianche 2019 a 184km race from Siena to Siena-Piazza del Campo / @StradeBianche / on March 09, 2019 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Hannover 96 v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga Martin Rose via Getty Images HANOVER, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 24: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been digitally enhanced) A general view during the Bundesliga match between Hannover 96 and Eintracht Frankfurt at HDI-Arena on February 24, 2019 in Hanover, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)

FIS Nordic World Ski Championships - Men's and Women's Cross Country Sprint Matthias Hangst via Getty Images SEEFELD, AUSTRIA - FEBRUARY 21: A general view during the Men's Cross Country Sprint semi-finals at the Stora Enso FIS Nordic World Ski Championships on February 21, 2019 in Seefeld, Austria. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

2019 Australian Open - Day 5 Cameron Spencer via Getty Images MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 18: A general view of Melbourne Park during day five of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams Streeter Lecka via Getty Images ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and Vivian Lake Brady celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after the teams 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Six Day Series - Melbourne - Day 3 Scott Barbour via Getty Images MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 09: Competitors race during the Six Day Series at Melbourne Arena on February 09, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. The Six Day Series or Six Day Cycling Series is an annual series of track cycling events featuring world class cyclists. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls Jonathan Daniel via Getty Images CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 11: Kris Dunn #32 of the Chicago Bulls hits the floor hard as Brook Lopez #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Lauri Markkanen #24 battle for a rebound at the United Center on February 11, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bucks defeated the Bulls 112-99. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Eisbach River Surfing Adam Pretty via Getty Images MUNICH, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 04: A surfer rides the Eisbach wave in the English Garden on February 4, 2019 in Munich, Germany. The Eisbach wave is a man-made wave in the river that the flows through the park known as the Englischer Garten, or English garden in Munich. The wave became legal to ride in 2010 and it is recommended that only experienced surfers tackle the wave due to its forceful currents and the concealed concrete riverbed. on February 04, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Australia v Sri Lanka - 1st Test: Day 2 Ryan Pierse via Getty Images BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 25: Kurtis Patterson of Australia walks out to bat during day two of the First Test match between Australia and Sri Lanka at The Gabba on January 25, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

2019 Dakar Rally - Stage Nine Dean Mouhtaropoulos via Getty Images PISCO, PERU - JANUARY 16: (EDITORS NOTE: This image was processed using digital filters to make it Black and White B&W) HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing No. 26 Motorbike ridden by Carlos Gracida Garza of Mexico competes in the sand, desert and dunes during Stage Nine of the 2019 Dakar Rally near Ica on January 16, 2019 in Pisco, Peru. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

England v France - Guinness Six Nations Steve Bardens - RFU via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 10: A bloody Tom Curry of England is tackled by Mathieu Bastareaud of France during the Guinness Six Nations match between England and France at Twickenham Stadium on February 10, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Imagesges)

2019 Australian Open - Day 10 Cameron Spencer via Getty Images MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 23: Serena Williams of the United States looks on in her quarter final match against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic during day 10 of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 23, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

FIS Nordic World Ski Championships - Previews Lars Baron via Getty Images INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - FEBRUARY 21: Tomas Vancura of Czech Republic during Ski Jump training ahead of the Stora Enso FIS Nordic World Ski Championships on February 21, 2019 in Innsbruck, Austria. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Divisional Round - Indianapolis Colts v Kansas City Chiefs Jamie Squire via Getty Images KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks an extra point during the AFC Divisional round playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)